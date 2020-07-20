In the 18th July interview with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV, actress Kangana Ranaut had alleged that a particular group of powerful Bollywood ‘mafia dons’ operates in the industry and without getting into their ‘good books’, it is impossible fr ‘outsiders’ to survive. She had revealed how these big names work to actively promote the people they support and also actively bring others down, destroying their careers and harassing them finacially and mentally.

Kangana Ranaut has been in loggerheads with Karan Johar for quite some time. She was also the one who had directly accused the moviemaker of nepotism in his show ‘Koffee With Karan’ back in 2017. The incident had triggered gossips and bickering in several events and public statements that followed.

After Kangana’s interview got aired recently, netizens dug up a clip of Karan Johar in which he said he is ‘done with the victim card’ played by Ranaut and she should leave the industry if she is facing so many problems.

This the clip Kangana is talking about, Karan telling her to leave and people applauding. He attacked her on an international summit #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/ODl0jTHaxe — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020

In the interview that happened at LSE India forum in 2017 Johar was asked about his opinion on Kangana’s statements she had made during the show “Koffee With Karan”. She had called him ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ and movie mafia that became the topic-of-the-hour on social media. Johar, after making fun of her language skills, had said that while he launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others who fall under the category of nepotism, his production house has also given a chance to many filmmakers and artists who had no connection with the industry including Tarun Mansukhani, Puneet Malhotra, Shakul Batra and more.

“You give these people film careers and platforms to stand on that is the reverse of nepotism,” he added. He said that he did not understand what she meant by movie mafia. “What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by Choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her. It does not make me a movie mafia. It makes me a man with an opinion,” said Karan in the interview.

While praising her roles in Tanu weds Manu, Fashion and Queen, he said that he applauded her for coming to his show and “giving it to him” as what everyone was saying at that time. He said that he was gracious enough to keep everything shot during his show and cut none of her opinions. “I am done with Kangana playing the victim card. I am done. You cannot be this victim at every given time who has a sad story to tell how you are being terrorized by the bad world of the industry, leave it. Who is forcing you to be in the movies? Leave. Do something else,” he continued.

Sharp reaction from netizens

The netizens reacted based on the excerpt of the interview and slammed Johar for his attitude towards an accomplished actor. They said that he does not have the right to tell anyone to leave the industry and insult them on an international platform.

Just look at him! He looks so arrogant while saying tht #KanganaRanaut should leave the industry!Why would she leave the industry?She is real talent who made it big in the industry without any prior connections unlike some privileged star kids!#KanganaSpeaksToArnab — Jayshree (@Introvertcoeur) July 18, 2020

He shouldn’t be allowed anymore rather. How , we the people, who had to fight for our existence in each & every moment , can be told to leave? How can we laugh at such irresponsible comments of a privileged kid? Kangana’s rise gives hope to others, can be inspirational! — Chaitali Bhattacharya (@mechaitali) July 20, 2020

WOW, I dont understand why are people applauding?! He is bashing a woman on interantional stage? Why do we tolerate him? #OnlyCBIForSSR — Isha Kaur (@IshaKaurssr2) July 18, 2020

Several clips of Kangana’s interview with Republic TV went viral in which she talked about Sushant Singh Rajput, problems faced by the struggling artists in the industry and how she had to face similar situations.

It is notable here that after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, many artists and persons associated with the Bollywood world have been sharing their experiences and concerns over the ‘mafia-style lobbying’ that happens in the industry, where a certain group of power brokers promote their chosen ones and work together to pull some talented artists down.