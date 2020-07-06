Monday, July 6, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Vikas Dubey case: Injured cop narrates how policemen were trapped, says Chaubeypur cops stood watching while others were being killed

Injured cop Kaushalendra Pratap Singh said that the whole village was under blackout and Vikas Dubey's men were lying in wait to ambush the police team. The police team was showered with bullets from gunmen hiding on rooftops.

OpIndia Staff

Injured cop says the raiding team was trapped in darkness and was attacked from rooftops
Image credit: TOI
185

Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, an injured station officer of Bithoor police station, has described the incident explaining how and why things went south for UP Police. The officer has told how the moles in the police force led to the massacre of eight police officers.

According to the reports, Singh, who was injured in the violent encounter specifically told how the third team from the local Chaubeypur police station did not fire even a single bullet at the Dubey’s gang. He said that while the other teams were outnumbered and lying down in the pool of blood, Vinay Tiwari’s team stood mute and Tiwari himself fled. The station head Inspector Vinay Tiwari was suspended on Saturday, and the whole police station is under investigation.

In the video, Singh said they could not see anything as the village was under blackout. “Bullets began flying from rooftops and we could not spot the snipers,” he added. The local police team was aware of the topography of the village. They took the whole team to the fortified house of Dubey. While Inspector Vinay Tiwari fled from the scene, the rest of the team stood mute watching the bloodbath. Tiwari ordered his men not to use their guns. While the team from Chaubeypur police station stood at the safe distance while two teams, one from Bithoor and other from Shivgarh, faced the gangsters’ wrath.

Singh suffered bullet injuries and he is currently under treatment at Regency Hospital in Kanpur. He was brought unconscious and regained consciousness on Sunday, after which he narrated the sequence of events. He said, “At around 12.30 am on Thursday, I and a team set out for a raid after a call from Station officer of Chaubeypur. At 1 am, we reached the village and got down from our vehicles and marched forward. As soon as we walked 100m, an earthmover strategically placed on the road, stopped our movement.”

The trap was already laid

Singh said that Dubey had placed a JCB to block the road. The police team somehow managed to cross it. He said that they were unaware of the trap and continued to march towards the house. As soon as they reached the place, bullets began to rain from the rooftops, and police officers start to fall. Many of the teammates ran for cover. They opened fire, but it did not make much difference as Dubey’s men were firing from the rooftops taking advantage of the altitude. They were able to see the policemen and fired at their heads.

Singh stated that while the attack was ongoing, he saw his colleagues Ajay Singh and Ajay Kashyap being hit by bullets and rushed to save their lives.

Yesterday, Dubey’s aide Daya Shankar Agnihotri had stated to police that Vikas Dubey was alerted from someone inside the police force before the raid. Dubey’s call records have revealed that he was in touch with at least 24 police officials, including some from Chaubeypur and Shivrajpur stations.

Three abandoned luxury cars found

Police have found three luxury cars without number plates while searching for Vikas Dubey. When they investigated to find the owner, it was revealed that one of the vehicles, an Audi, was on the name of local BJYM leader Pramod Vishwakarma. As per the report published in Hindustan, the station in-charge of Kakadev police station said that these cars belong to one Jai Bajpai, who lives in Brahmnagar. Upon interrogation, Bajpai has stated that his family had recently attended a wedding where Vikas Dubey was also a guest and fearing police investigation, they had left the cars near a friend’s house as they were not in their names. One of the cars, an Audi, has been bought in the name of a local BJYM leader Pramod Vishwakarma.

