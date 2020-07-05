The Kanpur police had reportedly arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur in Uttar Pradesh, following an encounter on Saturday night. The accomplice has been identified as one Daya Shankar Agnihotri. He informed that Dubey had received a call from the cops before they came to arrest him.

He added that Dubey had called around 25-30 people and had fired shots at the police. In his defence, Agnihotri said, “I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter. Therefore, I saw nothing.” Dubey has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Meanwhile, the Police have put up photographs of Dubey at the checkpost near India-Nepal border in Rupaidiha, Bahraich district to catch him.

Vikas Dubey sets up an ambush, kills 8 policemen

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab a hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey’s house on July 2 late night. According to the reports, a team of Uttar Pradesh had gone to raid an area in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur.

The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur. As the police team reached the spot, they were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. Shockingly, the criminals had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team. UP police have informed that the operation is still going on and forensic teams are at the spot.