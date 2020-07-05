Sunday, July 5, 2020
Home News Reports Vikas Dubey got a call from police station before raid, I saw nothing, claims...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Vikas Dubey got a call from police station before raid, I saw nothing, claims gangster’s aide who was arrested last night

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab a hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey’s house on July 2 late night.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur Police nabs an aide of criminal Vikas Dubey; accused claims he saw nothing
Daya Shankar Agnihotri (left), Vikas Dubey (right)
3

The Kanpur police had reportedly arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur in Uttar Pradesh, following an encounter on Saturday night. The accomplice has been identified as one Daya Shankar Agnihotri. He informed that Dubey had received a call from the cops before they came to arrest him.

He added that Dubey had called around 25-30 people and had fired shots at the police. In his defence, Agnihotri said, “I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter. Therefore, I saw nothing.” Dubey has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Meanwhile, the Police have put up photographs of Dubey at the checkpost near India-Nepal border in Rupaidiha, Bahraich district to catch him.

Vikas Dubey sets up an ambush, kills 8 policemen

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab a hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey’s house on July 2 late night. According to the reports, a team of Uttar Pradesh had gone to raid an area in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. 

The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur. As the police team reached the spot, they were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. Shockingly, the criminals had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team. UP police have informed that the operation is still going on and forensic teams are at the spot.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsvikas dubey news, vikas dubey updates

Trending now

News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s heads and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more

Pakistan: Hindu panchayat stops temple construction in Islamabad after radical extremists destroy boundary wall

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to a Hindu government civil servant, Pritam Das Rathi, about 3,000 Hindus live in Islamabad and the outskirts of the capital city without a temple or a crematorium.

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.

While Maharashtra govt threatens action against Patanjali for Coronil, state municipal corporations endorse “unani kadha” as a remedy against coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several municipal corporations in Maharashtra have started promoting Unani Kadha to bookst immunity against Coronavirus

China’s ‘Century of Humiliation’: How period between First Opium War in 1839 and victory of CCP in 1949 shapes China’s view about the world

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese claim to Vladivostok is a stark reminder of the extent to which the 'Century of Humiliation' plays a very crucial role in shaping China's foreign policy.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more
Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to label herself as an outsider: Here is how that is patently false

OpIndia Staff -
While Swara Bhaskar claims to be an outsider in Bollywood, her mother Ira Bhaskar was a member of censor board
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Vikas Dubey got a call from police station before raid, I saw nothing, claims gangster’s aide who was arrested last night

OpIndia Staff -
8 police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Kanpur during a police raid to nab Vikas Dubey.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s heads and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Hindu panchayat stops temple construction in Islamabad after radical extremists destroy boundary wall

OpIndia Staff -
According to a Hindu government civil servant, Pritam Das Rathi, about 3,000 Hindus live in Islamabad and the outskirts of the capital city without a temple or a crematorium.
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

On war footing: DRDO builds up 1,000 bed coronavirus facility in record 11 days

OpIndia Staff -
The DRDO has built up a 1,000 bed coronavirus facility in the national capital in 11 days only. The temporary structure also includes 250 ICU beds.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

While Maharashtra govt threatens action against Patanjali for Coronil, state municipal corporations endorse “unani kadha” as a remedy against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Several municipal corporations in Maharashtra have started promoting Unani Kadha to bookst immunity against Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Cyber Police start sending notices on Direct Message to Twitter users for posting ‘offensive’ tweets

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra cyber police has aggressively pursued to stamp down opposing voices by dishing out notices on direct message
Read more

Connect with us

234,752FansLike
398,230FollowersFollow
269,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com