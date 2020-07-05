In video clips that has now gone viral on social media, the Tibetan community living in Manali was seen cheering for the Indian army. The soldiers were greeted with Tibetan flags, white scarves, and prayer fumes of fragrant herbs. The community members were seen heartily welcoming the Indian army convoys that were en route the border. The Tibetan flag assumes significance as it is believed to bring goodwill, peace, strength, and wisdom.

Several other videos of people in Manali cheering for the Indian armed forces were shared by social media users.

#Tibetan Army Truck Convoy moved towards Ladakh border 4th July 2020.Tibetan Army Truck convoy moving through Kullu-manali (H.P) to #LadakhBorder.Local Tibetans holding #Indian National Flag and Tibetan National Flag lined the road to greet them as they passed. pic.twitter.com/uKazw0eRgK — MUKUND JHA (@I_Mukundjha) July 5, 2020

India-China Standoff

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current standoff began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim. The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas. As per the ANI report, Indian forces had also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector.

On June 15, around 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state has been reluctant to confirm the number of casualties it suffered.