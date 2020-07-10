Friday, July 10, 2020
“I feel free after ages. This is an end to the era of terror”, says Lallan Vajpayee who was on the hit-list of slain gangster Vikas Dubey

Lallan Vajpayee takes a sigh of relief after the death of Vikas Dubey
Following the death of gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday, former Nagar panchayat Chairman (Shivli) Lallan Bajpai took a sigh of relief. He was subjected to multiple assassination attempts by the slain gangster. “Today, I feel free after ages. This is an end to the era of terror. This is the beginning of a new era of peace. I have arranged for a music show in the evening”, an elated Bajpai informed.

The plot to kill Lallan Bajpai

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Lallan Bajpai recounted the horror tale from 2001, “He (Vikas Dubey) was involved in crime since a very young age… He had come to murder me but Santosh Shukla died at his hands. Dubey had a good understanding with the police. A police inspector had come to take me to the (Shivli) police station. But Santosh learnt that I would be killed if I move out of my house. He asked me to stay indoors… I had also arranged 10-20 supporters by then.”

On the fateful day, Bajpai had spotted the gangster’s accomplice, Atul Dubey, outside his house and realised the sinister conspiracy to assassinate him. Despite being pestered by the police inspector to visit the police station regarding an application against him, he refused to budge and averted his death. On the other hand, BJP leader Santosh Shukla visited the police station and was shot dead by Vikas Yadav and his men. In another interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Bajpai informed that Vikas Dubey had made multiple assassination attempts against him and had killed three people acquainted with him.

Vikas Dubey murdered BJP leader Santosh Shukla

Manoj Shukla, the brother of Santosh Shukla, narrated how the deceased BJP Minister had gone to the Shivli police station and was battered with bullets by Vikas Dubey and his men, in front of 25 sepoys and 5 sub-inspectors. He dismissed any political rivalry between Santosh and Dubey but informed about a power tussle between Lallan Bajpai and the slain criminal.

Manoj further added that Vikas Dubey lived beside the police station in Kanpur Dehat area and had good connections with the cops. “Using political influence and money, Dubey turned every witness hostile. I was the only witness. I learnt later that he influenced the judiciary too. The District Magistrate of that time, who was a Muslim, had taken money from him and reversed the decision in his favour.”

Hinting at the miscarriage of justice, Manoj Shukla recounted how Vikas Dubey was handed life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his school headmaster Siddheshawar Pandey despite having a single witness in the case. He lamented how the slain criminal was allowed to go scot-free in the murder of Santosh Shukla.

On being asked the reason behind witnesses turning hostile in the Santosh Shukla murder case, Lallan Bajpai stated, “People are scared of the terror perpetrated by him (Vikas Dubey). He had murdered 8 policemen recently. It can give you an idea about the notoriety of the criminal… I thought I had to die today or tomorrow… Let me stand up against him. People are so scared of him that they would refuse to identify him.”

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on Friday. According to the reports, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee. Reportedly, the police car met with an accident and the car overturned. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of injured policemen and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.

Vikas Dubey killed 8 policemen, injured 6 others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey on July 2 late night. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel.

