Thursday, July 9, 2020
Home Crime Criminal Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster to death, exhibited criminal behaviour since...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Criminal Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster to death, exhibited criminal behaviour since childhood: Report

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Criminal Vikas Dubey tortured his principal to death: Report
Criminal Vikas Dubey (Photo Credits: Amarujala)
3

Hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur, had tortured his school headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey to death during his childhood, reported AajTak. After killing Pandey, Dubey had deliberately stained his hands with the blood of his headmaster.

According to headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey’s son Rajendra, Pandey had pleaded Vikas Dubey to spare his life but the gangster did not budge. On Thursday, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra informed that Dubey had a criminal mindset since childhood.

Vikas arrested

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur was arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday. According to the reports, Dubey was present in the Lord Mahakal temple at Ujjain on Thursday. The visuals showed that Madhya Pradesh police nabbed the gangster inside the premises of Lord Mahakal temple.He, dressed in a white shirt with a mask, was then brought to the Mahakal police station. The police had reportedly found credible identity proof with him after the arrest proving that the man arrested is Vikas Dubey

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen, injured six others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Dubey on July 2 late night. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

Nupur J Sharma -
During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation from the 24th of February to the 26th of February
Read more
News Reports

Unconfirmed reports of Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani being ‘picked up’ by UP Police emerge on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and 'liberals' claimed on social media that Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani, who had hailed Delhi riots shooter Shahrukh as 'Mujahid', has been 'picked up' by UP Police.
Read more

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

Media OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.

Kanpur encounter: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey arrested at police station in Ujjain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The notorious gangster was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after he had managed to escape after unleashing terror on the Uttar Pradesh policemen on July 2 late night killing eight policemen including a DSP.

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.

Uttar Pradesh: Two aides of criminal Vikas Dubey shot dead by the police, 3 killed so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Mishra, an aide of Vikas Dubey, was shot in the leg while trying to escape during his transit to Kanpur. He was admitted in hospital in a critical condition and later succumbed to injuries.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
Social Media

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended, the actress says she is being targeted by ‘liberals and extremists’

OpIndia Staff -
Payal Rohatgi has stated that her efforts to share facts has been projected in a bad light by liberals and extremists who control Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Criminal Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster to death, exhibited criminal behaviour since childhood: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey to death during his childhood
Read more
News Reports

New video suggests AajTak report on sexual exploitation in Chitrakoot was misleading, ‘victim’ says she didn’t understand the questions

OpIndia Staff -
AajTak shares a misleading report on sexual exploitaion of girls in Chitrakoot, gets fact-checked
Read more
News Reports

Wasim Bari Murder: Kashmir IG confirms negligence by security detail, all 10 PSOs suspended

OpIndia Staff -
DGP Dilbag Singh has informed that two LeT terrorists, one local man and another a Pakistani, have been identified in the case.
Read more
Opinions

Suicide or Murder? As officials rule out any foul play, some questions are yet to be answered

Guest Author -
The mysterious death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

Nupur J Sharma -
During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation from the 24th of February to the 26th of February
Read more
News Reports

Congress doubles down on its ‘Brahmin card’ with the arrest of Vikas Dubey and encounter of his aides

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Jitin Prasada has been trying to stoke casteist fires over the Vikas Dubey issue, by trying to portray UP Police's action on the gangster and his associates as 'caste-oriented atrocity' against the Brahmins.
Read more
News Reports

HRD Minister clears the air about the exclusion of some chapters from CBSE syllabus for current year, calls MSM’s reporting sensationalism

OpIndia Staff -
HRD Minister said that news reporter are sensationalizing the removal of chapters from CBSE syllabus due to lockdoown
Read more
News Reports

Unconfirmed reports of Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani being ‘picked up’ by UP Police emerge on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and 'liberals' claimed on social media that Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani, who had hailed Delhi riots shooter Shahrukh as 'Mujahid', has been 'picked up' by UP Police.
Read more
News Reports

“Opening doors and windows help virus escape”: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shares her wisdom on fighting Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to remands of air-conditioners from doctors, Mamata Banerjee advised them to keep doors and windows open
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Video of Muslims destroying fence of 200-year-old Hindu temple goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Bangladesh claim that fence of 200 year old Shiva temple was destroyed by Muslims, video goes viral
Read more

Connect with us

235,240FansLike
401,583FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com