Hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur, had tortured his school headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey to death during his childhood, reported AajTak. After killing Pandey, Dubey had deliberately stained his hands with the blood of his headmaster.

According to headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey’s son Rajendra, Pandey had pleaded Vikas Dubey to spare his life but the gangster did not budge. On Thursday, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra informed that Dubey had a criminal mindset since childhood.

Vikas arrested

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur was arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday. According to the reports, Dubey was present in the Lord Mahakal temple at Ujjain on Thursday. The visuals showed that Madhya Pradesh police nabbed the gangster inside the premises of Lord Mahakal temple.He, dressed in a white shirt with a mask, was then brought to the Mahakal police station. The police had reportedly found credible identity proof with him after the arrest proving that the man arrested is Vikas Dubey

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen, injured six others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Dubey on July 2 late night. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.