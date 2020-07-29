Sweden’s Lund University asks people to stop defaming them and making fun of their name: Fact check

Social media post has been making rounds that the University of Lund in Sweden – one of the world’s top 100 universities recently took to social media to express their deep disappointment over disparaging comments made on the university, especially by several social media users who made fun on university’s name.

Hi folks, Those of you who were creating a content by making fun of the University and by sharing it your friend's wall… Posted by Saswata Sarkar on Thursday, July 23, 2020

In a viral post on Facebook, it was claimed that Lund University said that they have spent hours deleting comments defaming them on their official Facebook page.

Lund is the name of a medieval town in Southern Sweden. The word means “green area”, but in Hindi, lund is colloquial term for male genitalia.

The viral message claimed that University said that social media users from certain countries spoke about the name of the university and how it is ‘rediscovered’ by students from various countries again-and-again. The statement read that the university is aware of the fact that its name means ‘absolutely something else in their language’.

The viral message read, “We have had this Facebook page for ten years now and every now and then it is ‘rediscovered’ by students in certain countries who spread it to their friends. We are well aware that our name is entertaining to you and with thousands of languages in the world, there will of course always be words that sound funny in another language”.

“If you are not a prospective student, we would appreciate if you could write your comments directly to your friends and not on our page. As admins of the page, we need to spend hours deleting hundreds of comments to keep the page manageable, relevant and available for serious students questions. Thank you (sic),” read the viral Facebook post of ‘Lund University’.

However, while the viral Facebook post had a message from ‘Lund University’ with a blue tick, meaning that the message was from official Facebook page of Lund University, OpIndia could not find the Facebook page stated. Instead, the official page of international desk of Lund University is not verified by Facebook.

OpIndia has reached out to the university for a comment on the same and to know if the university is indeed deleting comments which it finds ‘offensive’ on social media. We shall update the report once we hear back from them.