Amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the State of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena-led-government had directed that prayers for Bakri Eid must be confined to home. The government has made it clear that prayers should not be offered in Eidgah or other public places. Besides, the government has informed that livestock markets will remain closed and as such goats can only be purchased online or through phone services. As of July 17, Maharashtra has reported 1,14,947 active cases of Coronavirus and 11,294 deaths.

The state govt has also asked Muslims to celebrate the event in a simple manner. “Bakri Eid should be celebrated in a simple manner this year given the COVID-19 outbreak,” an official statement issued by home minister Anil Deshmukh said. The govt also added that there will be no relaxation in restrictions for Eid in containment zones, and people are directed not to congregate in public places on the day of the festival.

Social distancing flouted ahead of Ramzan

As the month of Ramzan commenced, crowds were seen shopping and moving around at various places completely flouting the lockdown and joining the public gatherings. One of the areas was the Shastri Park area of North-east Delhi, which witnessed a huge crowd on despite lockdown orders. Similar situations were seen in financial capital Mumbai also, where authorities have been unable to enforce the lockdown from the beginning. The Ramzan had increased the crowd in the markets in the city, which had the highest number of Coronavirus positive cases in the country.