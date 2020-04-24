On one side when the country is observing the lockdown to avoid getting contracted by the novel coronavirus, avoiding celebrating festivals that call the social gatherings in various places, some Muslims on the other hand seem to be uninterested in showing minimal empathy towards in the severe health crisis situation in the country, as markets are seen huge crowds ahead of Ramzan.

As the month of Ramzan has commenced, crowds were seen shopping and moving around at various places completely flouting the lockdown and joining the public gatherings. One of the areas is the Shastri Park area of North-east Delhi, that witnessed a huge crowd on Friday morning despite lockdown orders.

Delhi: People throng market in Shastri Park area in North East Delhi amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/DGmoRP7HU6 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

It is notable that the Shastri Park area is one of those areas which are listed as containment zones in Delhi which were sealed by the government authorities to break the chain of coronavirus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In another instance, the Lal Kuan area of Delhi, a highly populated and a minority-dominated area, was the busiest market on Friday.

Akali leader Majinder S Sirsa alleged that the Lal Kuan area which is currently under Imran Hussain of Aam Aadmi Party is non-serious regarding the deadly epidemic of Wuhan coronavirus.

Several pictures of Juhapura and Kalupur areas of Ahmedabad are circulating which is exposing the ignorance of the Muslims towards the pandemic.

Pictures from Juhapura and Kalupur areas of Ahmedabad show busy streets earlier today, ahead of start of Ramzan pic.twitter.com/ytBE2YAi2A — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 24, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Similar situations were seen in financial capital Mumbai also, where authorities have been unable to enforce the lockdown from the beginning. The Ramzan has increased the crowd in the markets in the city, which has the highest number of Coronavirus positive cases in the country.

Several photographs and videos were shared on social media, which showed large number of people crowding the markets ahead of Ramzan flouting social distancing norms in various places.

Despite the requests made by several politicians and religious leaders even before Ramzan started, some muslims have decided not to cooperate with the authorities. In several instances they have been defying safety norms, attacking the health workers and roamed freely with an intention to spread the virus.