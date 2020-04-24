Friday, April 24, 2020
Home News Reports Ahead of Ramzan, all rules of lockdown and social distancing tossed away as people...
News Reports
Updated:

Ahead of Ramzan, all rules of lockdown and social distancing tossed away as people throng to markets across India

Despite the requests made by several politicians and religious leaders even before Ramzan started, some muslims have decided not to cooperate with the authorities

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Picture courtesy: ANI
94

On one side when the country is observing the lockdown to avoid getting contracted by the novel coronavirus, avoiding celebrating festivals that call the social gatherings in various places, some Muslims on the other hand seem to be uninterested in showing minimal empathy towards in the severe health crisis situation in the country, as markets are seen huge crowds ahead of Ramzan.

As the month of Ramzan has commenced, crowds were seen shopping and moving around at various places completely flouting the lockdown and joining the public gatherings. One of the areas is the Shastri Park area of North-east Delhi, that witnessed a huge crowd on Friday morning despite lockdown orders.

It is notable that the Shastri Park area is one of those areas which are listed as containment zones in Delhi which were sealed by the government authorities to break the chain of coronavirus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In another instance, the Lal Kuan area of Delhi, a highly populated and a minority-dominated area, was the busiest market on Friday.

Akali leader Majinder S Sirsa alleged that the Lal Kuan area which is currently under Imran Hussain of Aam Aadmi Party is non-serious regarding the deadly epidemic of Wuhan coronavirus.

Several pictures of Juhapura and Kalupur areas of Ahmedabad are circulating which is exposing the ignorance of the Muslims towards the pandemic.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Similar situations were seen in financial capital Mumbai also, where authorities have been unable to enforce the lockdown from the beginning. The Ramzan has increased the crowd in the markets in the city, which has the highest number of Coronavirus positive cases in the country.

Several photographs and videos were shared on social media, which showed large number of people crowding the markets ahead of Ramzan flouting social distancing norms in various places.

Despite the requests made by several politicians and religious leaders even before Ramzan started, some muslims have decided not to cooperate with the authorities. In several instances they have been defying safety norms, attacking the health workers and roamed freely with an intention to spread the virus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Ramzan, all rules of lockdown and social distancing tossed away as people throng to markets across India

OpIndia Staff -
Photographs and videos were shared on social media showing large number of people crowding markets ahead of Ramzan
Read more
Media

News portal MyNation announces campaign to initiate legal action against those who threatened livelihoods of Indians in Gulf

OpIndia Staff -
News Portal MyNation has announced that it will pursue legal action against trolls who have organized a concerted campaign to harass Indians living abroad.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare at Rajasthan village after several Rs 500 currency notes found thrown at a villager’s house

OpIndia Staff -
An amount of 13500 rupees with some torn currency notes were found at the residence of one Ghadseiram in a Rajasthan village
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching case: Mumbai based lawyer moves Bombay High Court seeking the transfer of the case to NIA from CID

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner says CID will not able to probe the Palghar lynching case fairly due to involvement of police, so it should be handed over to NIA
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Corpse of deceased dumped in river, recovered later and buried properly under police supervision

OpIndia Staff -
The corpse of a 60-year old leprosy infected woman was dumped in the Subernarekha river at Baharagora in Jharkhand by her family.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar mob lynching incident in Congress ruled Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Arun Borade and Prateek Mishra, Congress workers named in FIR in attack on Arnab Goswami

Nirwa Mehta -
Gowami and his wife filed a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg Police station naming two individuals, Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai who had allegedly attacked the couple.
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
300,919FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com