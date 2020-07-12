18 personnel at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai test positive for Coronavirus, Governor under self-isolation

At least 18 personnel at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus. It is the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra. As per reports, the Governor is under self-isolation. BMC is going to test them again. Two personnel were tested positive last week, after which more than 100 personnel in Raj Bhavan were tested. 16 more personnel were found positive after these tests. Most of the positive cases are senior staff members.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor Maharashtra, is fine and currently under self-isolation as a precautionary measure. He will also undergo the Covid-19 test again.

Yesterday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan informed on their Twitter handles that they have tested positive for the virus. They are both under treatment at Nanavati Hospital. Abhishek mentioned that they both have mild symptoms and requested everyone who came in close proximity to them to get tested. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have tested negative. Anupam Kher also informed that four of his family members, including his mother, have tested positive for the virus. BMC sealed actress Rekha’s bungalow after her guard was tested positive for the infection.

Maharashtra has been the worst in his state in India. Considered to be the epicenter of Covid-19 in India, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 8,139 new positive cases on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 99,499 active cases in the state, while 1,36,985 have been cured, and 10,116 have lost their lives. The total number of cases in India is closing to one million, currently standing at 8,49,553. Multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and others, have imposed strict regulations after cases spiked in the last couple of weeks.