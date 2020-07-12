On Sunday, actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to inform that his mother Dulari has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. He informed that his mother had been complaining about the loss of appetite for the past few days. As such, on the recommendation of the doctors, she underwent blood tests and the results were normal. Only after a CT scan was conducted, Kher’s mother Dulari and brother Raju turned out to be positive.

The actor also informed that he and his nephew Praneet had tested negative for the Chinese virus. Besides, he stated that his sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda had been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. Anupam Kher informed that his mother had been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital while his brother’s family had quarantined themselves at their home. He also thanked the BMC for doing their job efficiently.

“The BMC officials will now go and sanitise my brother’s house. It was my responsibility to inform you (viewers and fans). If anyone in your family, especially your parents, are complaining about the loss of appetite, then, get them tested for Coronavirus once… Doctors are doing amazing work… Yesterday, I had a chance to interact with them. I am short of words to describe their efforts… Keep us in your prayers and love,” the actor was heard as saying.

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also been infected with the Coronavirus. The veteran actor took to Twitter on Saturday to inform about this development about his health. He has asked everyone who came into close proximity with him in the last ten days to get themselves tested. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, son of Amitabh Bachchan has also tested positive for coronavirus. Both are currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan has mild symptoms and is currently kept in an isolation ward.