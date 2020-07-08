Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Home News Reports People in South Asia, esp Bangladesh, at greater risk of Coronavirus as they have...
News Reports
Updated:

People in South Asia, esp Bangladesh, at greater risk of Coronavirus as they have DNA that was the result of ancient humans having sex with Neanderthals

The researchers are trying to understand why coronavirus is more dangerous for some people than others. The new data suggest that there is a stronger link between the disease and the Chromosome 3 segment. The people who carry two copies of these genes are three times more likely to suffer from severe illness than people who do not.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Genome segment inherited from interbreeding with neanderthals linked with higher coronavirus risk, says study
Neanderthals, image via Twitter
59

A new study has found out that the genes linked to severe coronavirus symptoms may have been passed down from Neanderthals over 60,000 years ago due to the interbreeding with modern humans, says a report in the New York Times.

According to the researchers, the interbreeding effect that happened 60,000 years ago is still having an impact today. They discovered that a particular segment of the genome that spans six genes on Chromosome 3 may be causing severe illness due to the coronavirus. The study was conducted based on data from 3,199 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and control patients.

That particular genome segment has been inherited in a puzzling manner throughout human history, says the report. Further, the study has also revealed that 63 per cent of Bangladeshis now carry at least one copy.

The genome segment of 49.4 kilobases size, however, is not found in other parts of the world as much as it is found in Asia, especially Bangladesh. Only eight per cent of Europeans and four per cent of East Asians carry it. Interestingly, this particular genome is not present in Africans.

The researchers are trying to understand why coronavirus is more dangerous for some people than others. The new data suggest that there is a stronger link between the disease and the Chromosome 3 segment. The people who carry two copies of these genes are three times more likely to suffer from severe illness than people who do not.

Chromosome 3 passed down from Neanderthals to modern humans

According to  Hugo Zeberg, a geneticist at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden who is a co-author in the yet to be published study, nearly 60,000 years ago, some ancestors of modern humans settled in Europe, Asia and Australia. These people encountered Neanderthals and interbred with them. As Neanderthal DNA entered our gene pool, it spread down through the generations, long after Neanderthals became extinct.

However, Neanderthal genes turned out to be harmful to modern humans and became a burden on people’s health or made it harder to have children. As a result, due to evolution, the Neanderthal genes became rarer and began to disappear from our gene pool. But, some genes appear to have provided an evolutionary edge and have become quite common. The scientists speculate that it may have provided an improved immunity against virus in some particular regions.

In May, Dr Zeberg, and his co-authors Dr Paabo and Dr Janet Kelso from the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig, Germany, found out that at least one-third of European women have a Neanderthal hormone receptor. It is associated with increased fertility and fewer miscarriages.

When Dr Zeberg looked at Chromosome 3 in an online database of Neanderthal genomes, he discovered that the version that raises people’s risk of severe coronavirus is the same version found in a Neanderthal who lived in Croatia 50,000 years ago.

So far, research has suggested that men are more at risk than women and older people are more at risk than the young. Social conditions and even blood types are now being studied for their affect on the risk factor.

The scientists have stated that it is also possible that the genome segment from neanderthals, which had provided immunity from virus thousands of years ago, has now been triggering ‘overreactions’ against the new coronavirus.

It has been found that severe cases of COVID-19, with lungs damage and heightened inflammation are caused by an aggravated immune response in some individuals. People of Bangladeshi descent are showing a higher mortality rate due to coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the report mentioned.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsbangladeshi coronavirus, coronavirus cases asia, human genome

Trending now

Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Politics

Maharashtra: Chief Minister sits at home while Leader of Opposition tours the state extensively amid coronavirus outbreak

Guest Author -
Despite being most affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav Thackeray has hardly been on the ground taking control of situation.
Read more

The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots

Opinions Guest Author -
Tahir Hussain was the one to put the money to sinister use by mobilizing Delhi Riots in February 2020

Govt to probe violations by Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others, Home Ministry sets up committee

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The committee will coordinate probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by these foundations. Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee.

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US has announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to foreigners to Tibet. Bats for 'meaningful autonomy' for the Tibetan people.

Mumbai: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The house of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Mumbai was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night. Police has launched a probe.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling scandal rocks Kerala, CMO’s links with main accused Swapna Suresh under scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -
30 kg of smuggled gold inside baggage marked for UAE Consulate seized in Kerala. CMO's involvement with main accused Swapna Suresh alleged.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

People in South Asia, esp Bangladesh, at greater risk of Coronavirus as they have DNA that was the result of ancient humans having sex...

OpIndia Staff -
A particular genome segment spannig six genes on Chromosome 3, inherited from Neanderthals, may be behind an aggravated response to coronavirus infection, some scientists have stated.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Body of Muslim coronavirus victim cremated by Hindu family, body of Hindu given to Muslim family for burial

OpIndia Staff -
Just before burial of Coronavirus victim, the Muslim family learnt that it was body of a Hindu person given to them by the hospital
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC lifts gag order against media and victims in #MeToo sexual harassment cases against News Laundry investor Mahesh Murthy

OpIndia Staff -
Lifting gag order in sexual harassment cases against Mahesh Murthy, Delhi HC said that defendants have freedom of speech
Read more
Politics

Maharashtra: Chief Minister sits at home while Leader of Opposition tours the state extensively amid coronavirus outbreak

Guest Author -
Despite being most affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav Thackeray has hardly been on the ground taking control of situation.
Read more
Opinions

The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots

Guest Author -
Tahir Hussain was the one to put the money to sinister use by mobilizing Delhi Riots in February 2020
Read more
Social Media

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended, the actress says she is being targeted by ‘liberals and extremists’

OpIndia Staff -
Payal Rohatgi has stated that her efforts to share facts has been projected in a bad light by liberals and extremists who control Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Chargesheet links Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooque with Nizamuddin Markaz, says he was in touch with Maulana Saad’s associate

OpIndia Staff -
The crime branch has stated that Faisal Farooque was a regular attendee at Nizamuddin Markaz and had close ties with Maulana Saad's confidante Abdul Aleem.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists hail terrorist Burhan Wani on his death anniversary, vow to ‘resist India’s occupation’ of Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
In a fierce battle, Burhan Wani was eliminated by security forces on 8th July 2016 in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.
Read more
News Reports

Govt to probe violations by Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others, Home Ministry sets up committee

OpIndia Staff -
The committee will coordinate probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by these foundations. Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee.
Read more

Connect with us

235,141FansLike
400,479FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com