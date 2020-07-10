Sarita Giri of the Samajwadi Party Nepal has been removed from her position of a member of the House of Representatives after she defied the party whip on Nepal’s Constitution Amendment Bill that altered the map of the Himalayan state. She was earlier expelled from the party and the party had written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat concerning the matter.

Sarita Giri had asserted that there was no clear evidence to claim that Lipmiyadhura, Lipu Lekh and Kalapani belong to Nepal. Consequently, contrary to the party line, she had floated an amendment seeking to retain the old map of Nepal on the country’s national emblem. She was asked to withdraw her amendment but Sarita Giri refused to do so.

Sarita Giri had held China responsible for the new map bill and questioned Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the move. Increasing Chinese interference in the internal politics of Nepal is also suspected in the entire fracas. Some have also speculated that Oli was himself honey-trapped by the Chinese, which has led to his current capitulation.

Meanwhile, as per reports, India has also sent a diplomatic note registering its protest against Nepal’s revised map. India sent a letter to the Delegated Management and Government Assurance Committee of the National Assembly. “India has objected to the issuance of the new map. It has rejected our claim in a diplomatic note,” Chairman of the Comittee, Ram Narayan Bidari, said.

Nepal passed amendment bill including Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in the updated map

Nepal’s lower house of parliament passed an amendment recently to update the country’s map including Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani in the constitution of the country. The bill was supported by all the 258 lawmakers present and voting.

The move came on the heels of the endorsement extended by Nepal’s House of Representatives on June 10 to have a proposal seeking consideration of the constitution amendment bill for change of country’s map following a long discussion. India has consistently rejected these claims, terming it untenable.