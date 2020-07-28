Tuesday, July 28, 2020
NIA arrests DU Professor in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case for Naxal activities

Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil is a 54-year-old associate professor in the English Department at Delhi University and son of Kunhu Mohammad

NIA arrests a DU professor in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case
Image Credit: Deccan Herald
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, son of Kunhu Mohammad, in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case. The accused is a 54-year-old associate professor in the English Department at Delhi University and is a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA has said that Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil was engaging in Naxal activities and propagating Maoist ideology and was a conspirator along with others in the case.

What is the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad Case?

The event by the name of “Elgar Parishad” was organised to commemorate the Battle of Bhima Koregaon of 1818, wherein the Peshwas fought against the between East India Company. In the war, an army of Dalit soldiers had fought under the British forces against the Peshwa, the reason for the celebration by Dalits. In 2018, it was the 200 year anniversary of the war and extreme violence erupted over the matter.

Soon after, the case was transferred to the NIA. The Pune police had arrested a total of nine supposed “intellectuals” such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, and Varavara Rao for inciteful speeches.

