Police who have been conducting search operations daily after the July 3 massacre which killed 8 policemen have recovered 7 country-made bombs from locations owned by the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on early morning on Friday.

The police found these bombs reportedly at the Panchayat Bhawan in Bikru village. Some of the bombs were found from a location which was being taken care of by Vikas Dubey’s driver Daya Shankar Agnihotri who is now in police custody. It is also being reported that such bombs could have been used in the attack mounted by Dubey against the police in which 8 police officers died.

According to police sources, three police teams are conducting searches in the Bikru village, especially of houses of those connected with Vikas Dubey.

Dubey’s mother refuses to claim his body

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the slain gangster’s mother has refused to go to Kanpur to claim her son’s body for the last rites. ASP Deepak Kumar who reached the Krishna Nagar residence of the gangster’s mother, Sarla Dubey, said that she has told the police team that she does not want to associate herself with the notorious gangster. “I have nothing to do with my son now,” said Sarla Dubey.

RB Kamal, Principal, LLR Hospital, Kanpur, has confirmed that the police personnel who were injured in the encounter are now stable. Bullets had brushed by two of them, he said, furthering that Vikas Dubey had 3 bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm.

Vikas Dubey neutralised in an encounter

Vikas Dubey, the notorious gangster was neutralised today by UP Police in an encounter. While taking Dubey from Madhya Pradesh, the convoy of the police met with an accident. While the policemen lay injured in the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch their weapons and escape. During this, Dubey was shot and killed.

The four policemen injured in the accident have not been brought to the hospital for treatment.

Police had arrested Vikas Dubey from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday. Reports stated that the security personnel at the temple had identified Dubey and had alerted the local police.