Vikas Dubey, the notorious gangster was neutralised today by UP Police in an encounter. While taking Dubey from Madhya Pradesh, the convoy of the police met with an accident. While the policemen lay injured in the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch their weapons and escape. During this, Dubey was shot and killed.

According to the reports, the injured policemen have been rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur, after they suffered some injuries during the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.

Kanpur: According to police, 4 policemen were injured after a car from UP STF convoy bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh, overturned today morning. pic.twitter.com/rI0RMpWXwz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, speaking to the media said, “Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter with the police. Four police personnel have also been injured. The injured personnel are currently being treated at a hospital.”

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur on early morning on Friday.

The encounter had broken out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur. One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rains.

Soon Dubey tried to escape from the police custody and allegedly snatched a rifle from one of the injured policemen to open fire at the police. Following which, police shot at him in retaliatory firing. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to Kanpur’s LLN hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur was arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday.