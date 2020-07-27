Monday, July 27, 2020
“We believe Ram was our ancestor”, Muslim Ram Bhakts set to witness Bhoomi Pujan for grand Ram temple

PM Modi is expected to visit Ayodhya on 5th August for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

OpIndia Staff

Muslim Ram Bhakts to attend Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya
A Muslim Kar sewak (Photo Credits: Zee News)
The Muslim devotees of Lord Ram will witness the historic Bhoomi Pujan, the foundation ceremony of Ram Mandir, on August 5, reported The Times of India. As per the report, the Muslim Ram Bhakts consider Lord Ram as ‘Imam-e-Hind’ and that their forefathers as Hindus who later converted to Islam.

When Times of India spoke to one Jamshed Khan, a resident of Ayodhya city formerly known as Faizabad, he said that changing one’s religion did not change his ancestors. “We believe Ram was our ancestor and we will celebrate with our Hindu brothers,” he said. Another devotee of Lord Ram, Saeed Ahmed, informed that he will be in Ayodhya to celebrate the construction of the majestic Ram temple. Ahmed, who identifies himself as a ‘devout Muslim’ and has been to a pilgrimage to Mecca, is also of the belief that Lord Ram is ‘Imam-e-Hind’.

Reportedly, the in-charge of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (Awadh) Dr. Anil Singh informed that there are several Muslim Kar sewaks across India who will attend the Bhoomi Pujan celebrations in Ayodhya. Another resident, Rashid Ansari, said that it would be a blessing to get a chance to enter the sanctum sanctorum. He emphasised, “If the security ring prevents our entry, we will still celebrate the moment from the peripheries.” Another Ram Bhakt named Faiz Khan will be carrying bricks for the Ram Mandir from his ancestral village in Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi, LK Advani to participate in Bhoomi Pujan

The ceremony will be a culmination of three-day Vedic rituals performed by sages from Varanasi. The ceremony will also involve the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum. BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who was instrumental in shaping the Ram Mandir movement, is likely to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi puja in Ayodhya. The PM is set to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi on August 5, when the Bhoomi Pujan is expected to be performed.

ram mandir, ram mandir ayodhya, ram mandir bhoomi pujan

