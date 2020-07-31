Bhoomi Pujan: VHP collects soil from Dalit temples for Ram Mandir

On Thursday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) informed that soil from Dalit temples will be collected for Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5, reported The Economic Times. As per the report, the soil has been sent by Sant Ravidas temple (Kashi), Maharshi Valmiki Ashram (Sitamarhi), Valmiki Ashram (Central Delhi), and Tantya Bhil temple (Madhya Pradesh). Reportedly, the RSS is planning to build a Centre for training priests from all sections of the society in Ayodhya.

Soil for Bhoomi Pujan will also be collected from Mhow, the birthplace of BR Ambedkar, and the Valmiki temple in Nagpur where he had converted to Buddhism. Central Secretary-General (VHP) Milind Parande said that Lord Ram emphasised on the message of social unity and that the Ram Mandir will represent the togetherness of India.

Dalit leaders at the forefront of Ram Janmabhoomi movement

“The SC community is an integral part of the Hindu society… This community has resisted conversions and fought the most to save cows. The Sangh is indebted to them,” conceded VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal. He said that the foundation stone of Ram Mandir was laid down in 1989 by a Dalit Kar Sevak named Kameshwar Chaupal. During the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the frontrunners included people from oppressed sections of the society including Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, and Sadhvi Ritambhara.

Soil from 11 places of worship used for Bhoomi Pujan

As preparations are underway for the historic Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has sent sacred soils from 11 sacred places to Ayodhya to be used in the foundation of the grand temple. According to the reports, the VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement, has despatched water and soil collected from 11 sacred sites collected from Hindu and Jain temples, Sikh Gurudwaras to Ayodhya. These sites include Siddha Kalka Peeth, Ancient Bhairav Mandir, Gurudwara Sheesh Ganj, Gauri Shankar Mandir, Sri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Prachin Shiv Navagrah Mandir, Prachin Kali Mata Mandir, Sri Lakshmi Narayan (Birla) Mandir, Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir and Badri Bhagat Jhandewalan Mandir, Karol Bagh.