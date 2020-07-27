Oscar award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty on Sunday night took to Twitter to reveal that the Hindi film industry shut down its doors for him after he won the award.

Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar… There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it…. https://t.co/j5CMNWDqqr — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020

He revealed that production houses told him on his face that they don’t “need him”. “I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films,” he said. Pookutty stated that it was the regional film industry which held him tight. He was responding to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s reaction to musician A R Rahman’s revelation that Bollywood gangs have been working overtime to stop him from getting work in Hindi film industry.

@shekharkapur … again all that for the work I have done here… There will always people to run you down but I have far more faith in my people than anybodyelse! — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020

He added that in Bollywood, despite all the good work he has done, there will always be people who run him down. “But I have far more faith in my people than anybody else,” he said. He further added that winning the Oscar was the biggest reality check for him.

@shekharkapur …and much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It’s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase, when you are on top of the world &when you know people reject you,it’s the biggest reality check! — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020

He said that the low phase after winning the Oscar when people reject you after being on top of the world was the biggest reality check for himself.

Pookutty made his debut in 2004 with Sanjay Gupta’s Musafir and went on to win the Oscar for Slumdog Millionnaire in 2009.

Amid the raging nepotism debate in Bollywood, legendary musician A R Rahman opened up about the vicious Bollywood ‘gangs’ which have been working tirelessly to ensure he finds less work in Bollywood. Rahman added that he is now forced to do ‘dark’ movies and not the good ones as several people have ganged him against him, without realising that they are ‘harming’ his career prospects.