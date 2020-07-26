Composer AR Rahman calls out lobby for rumour mongering against him

Music maestro and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has opened up about his experience about a vicious ‘gang’ that has been working tirelessly to ensure that he finds less work in Bollywood. He has composed soundtracks for several movies such as ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Swades’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Guru’, and ‘Rockstar’.

While speaking to Radio Mirchi, he said, ”I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumors.” Rahman added that he is now forced to do ‘dark movies and not the good ones as several people have ganged him against him, without realising that they are ‘harming’ his career prospects. He recounted how filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra had informed him about stories that he had heard about the composer. It made him realise the reason as to why he is finding less work in the Hindi film industry.

AR Rahman believes in the power of destiny

“When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ”Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him and they told me stories after stories. I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less work in Hindi films and why the good movies are not coming to me,” Rahman was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, the ace musician said that he believed in God and the power of destiny. He reiterated, “So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”

Ace composer pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

On Wednesday, AR Rahman uploaded a musical tribute to the late 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide on June 14. He wrote, “In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. Watch our musical tribute on Disney Plus and Sony Music featuring various artists.”