Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested for his seditious statements in the Jamia violence case, has tested positive for Chinese coronavirus reports New18. A Special Cell team of Delhi Police is in Assam where Sharjeel has been kept in jail. The Special Cell team got his coronavirus test as they wanted to bring him back to Delhi. As per the report published in Hari Bhoomi, he has been tested positive, which may delay the process to bring him back for a while.

Sharjeel Imam jailed for his alleged inflammatory speeches during the CAA & NRC protests tests Positive for #Covid19. He will be brought to Delhi from Assam only after he test negative. pic.twitter.com/nzyuVrGjOs — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) July 21, 2020

Delhi Police booked Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Delhi Police recently filed an application in the Saket court for additional time to complete the investigation. The court previously asked the Police to complete the investigation in 90 days. The court granted additional time which was opposed by Sharjeel in the High Court while applying for bail. The High Court categorically denied Imam’s bail application.

Who is Sharjeel Imam

Former student of Jawaharlal University and The Wire columnist, Sharjeel Imam is one of the accused charged for his anti-India speeches during anti-CAA protests that lead to anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. In one of his speeches, he urged his followers to cut northeast states’ connection with the rest of India. He gave controversial statements at Jamia Islamia University and in other parts of the country. According to the police, his speech led to arson in Aligarh.