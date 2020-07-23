IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay on Tuesday ruffled quite a few feathers by criticising the Islamic invaders who ruled India for centuries.

Oxford University was established around the time when Sultans out here were busy investing in their own Tombs.

It is all about the choices we make.. — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) July 20, 2020

Upadhyay pointed out that Oxford University was built around same time as the Sultans were busy building their own tombs in India. The ‘liberals’ and Islamists were not able to digest the truth and attacked him on Twitter.

Sultan and mughals made many madarsas which gave India one of their brightest mind of that time.Many architect,economist,poets,artist,scholars came out of those madarsas.

Earlier madarsas was never just about Islamic knowledge it was equivalent of a university. — Mahir Abbas (@MahirAb55100380) July 20, 2020

One Twitter user ‘Mahir Abbas’ claimed that the Sultans and Mughals developed many madarsas in India which gave India ‘brightest mind of that time’. Abbas forgot to mention that the same Sultans destroyed Indian centres for learning like Nalanda, which was founded way back in 5th century. Moreover, now the same madarsas in India are breeding ground for Islamic terrorists.

They invested in Tajmahal, Lalqila, Qutubminar etc too, which are national monuments and pride of our country….Instead of blaming them for our own failure please focus on what Government of India is doing with the universities which we already have? — T.A Rizvi (@TARizvi) July 22, 2020

How many universities have started in last 7 years since the sultans are gone? — Begum फ़ैज़ाबादी (@Begumfzd) July 20, 2020

Subconsciously Rizvi proved Upadhyay’s point that Sultans were busy building tombs (Taj Mahal) in India.One Islamist unknowingly even ended up referring to the Congress as ‘Sultans’.

Liberals also joined in an attacked Upadhyay and cast aspersions that his tweet criticising the Islamic invaders will assure him a promotion under the BJP-led NDA government.

Dear @Naveen_Odisha ji!

Please don't allow your this Brahmin officer from Bihar to engage in anti-muslim propaganda. It neither reflects well on you nor Odisha. He also criticizes India's PM who is busy in building statues & temples while Indians are starving & dying. https://t.co/zJsCOdhfP3 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 22, 2020

And like clockwork, went after his employment.

He was also attacked for his ‘Brahmin privilege’.

Oxford University was established when Brahmin Upadhyays were busy inflicting atrocities on Dalits & taking away their right to education.



It’s all about entrenched bigotry which continues even today in India’s civil services.. https://t.co/oiNgicbZGf — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 22, 2020

Somesh really thought he said something here, didn't he? Guess all that famed Brahmin intelligence is hyped up bullshit. https://t.co/nBM8Mn5EmV — albert chomu (@BucketheadCase) July 22, 2020

Self proclaimed ‘historians’ thought of giving a lesson or two in history to Upadhyay.

When Oxford University was started in 11th/12th century there were no Sultans in India so maybe cremation ghat would be more likely.

And once they came the madrasa at Qutub complex and Hauz Khas were comparable to the best in the world.



(Madrasa means college by the way) https://t.co/KQ28r24lHM — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) July 22, 2020

India may not have had the Islamic invaders ruling India at the time Oxford was established, but they were busy looting India. Mahmood Ghazni invaded India and looted the Somnath temple for the first time in 1024 AD. Five years after Oxford University was established. In 1175 AD, Mahmood Ghori invaded India in 1175 AD.

Further, she talks about the ‘madarsa’ at Qutub Complex. Well, UNESCO World Heritage list mentions that the two temples were built using ‘reused material from 20 Brahman temples’. By the way, that is just a politically correct and watered down way of saying built after destroying Hindu temples. As per the British Library, the Qutub Minar complex in southern Delhi was initiated by Qutub-ud-din Aibak, the first Sultan of Delhi and the founder of the Slave Dynasty. “It was built on the site of Rai Piathora’s Hindu temple using the remains from 27 other Hindu and Jain temples. Carved Hindu motifs on salvaged and recyled masonry are found throughout the mosque in combination with later Islamic arabesque patterns and Quranic inscriptions.”

Later, Upadhyay took to Twitter to point out how he was attacked relentlessly by the so-called liberals who call themselves champions of freedom of speech, for exercising the very right.

This simple tweet was to point out what rulers wrongly prioritized.



Instead, it triggered many who chose to see communal identity of rulers and identified my caste by surname.



Ironic, most of them call themselves liberals. Guess they have been staring too long into the abyss https://t.co/I9o37WCTdJ — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) July 22, 2020

Hypocrisy much?