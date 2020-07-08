Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Home Opinions The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots
CrimeFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots

The charge sheet in Ankit Sharma case explicitly mentions that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for riots in January when Hussain met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh

Guest Author

Also Read

Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/
52

Delhi riots 2020 investigation, as it is unfolding is becoming more interesting than a thriller. If in February anyone asked what is common between Zakir Naik, Umar Khaled, Khaled Saifi, Ishrat Jahan and Tahir Hussain, the answer might have been NONE. For the record, Zakir Naik is the so-called renowned comparative religion scholar who shared the stage with luminaries and even went to Lal Bahadur Academy at the invitation of the academy and addressed 160 IPS trainee officers (plus 10 officers from Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives). Umar Khalid is a JNU scholar, Khalid Saifi is associated with India against hate, Ishrat Jahan is a former Congress municipal councillor and Tahir Hussain is a sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from a North East Delhi constituency. However as the events are unfolding, the nexus is becoming clear. 

As the background unfolds, Khalid Saifi went to Malaysia to meet with wanted radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik as the CAA protests on the Shaheen Bagh model were being set up all over India. An investigation of Saifi shows that he met various individuals including Zakir Naik to raise funds for the riots. According to a status report filed by Delhi Police’s Special Cell, Saifi received funds for the riots through an NRI account from Singapore. These funds were reportedly transferred to an NGO co-run by Umar Khalid our scholar from JNU who had made his inciting speech at Amravati. Saifi also allegedly received funds from Saudi Arabia and radical Islamist organization, People’s Front of India (PFI).

Then Ishrat Jahan makes her entry in the scene and becomes another conduit for receiving foreign funds. The money was transferred to her via a ‘suspicious route’ in Ghaziabad and her relatives in Maharashtra. Ishrat Jahan was also arrested by Delhi Police in March for her involvement in the Delhi riots case. Last but perhaps the most important link in the chain is Tahir Hussain who stepped in now. Umar Khalid, suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and Saifi are told to be close friends.  Tahir Hussain was the one to put the money to sinister use by mobilizing Delhi Riots in February 2020.

The most enduring images of Delhi Riots were of Tahir Hussain on his terrace walking around as if supervising the riot, prepared to hurl stones, at innocent people. The burnt clothes, the acid bottles, and the burnt vehicles in the parking lot bear witness to it all. All these littered around his infamous building lead to Tahir Hussain. Who can forget the innocent smiling face of 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was retrieved from a drain near Delhi’s Chand Bagh on February 26, 2020? The autopsy report stated, “Multiple abrasion.. deep cut.. by sharp edge objects.” The panel of doctors, who carried out post mortem, clearly stated that he was brutally and repeatedly stabbed, leading to his death.

The charge sheet in Ankit Sharma case explicitly mentions that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for riots in January when Hussain met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh. Delhi police filed two more charge sheets in cases related to the February riots in northeast Delhi. In both, the police charged suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain. According to eyewitness accounts, AAP councillor was seen leading forty to fifty rioters inciting them on religious lines. The two charge sheets relate to two separate incidents of violence during the riots — the first, related to arson and rioting at a parking lot in Chand Bagh.

Tahir Hussain along with his accomplice broken shutter and went ahead ransacking the place. Their food was being prepared for a wedding. The food was thrown and the people were terrorized later the parking lot was set afire by a local bombing which at least a hundred vehicles were gutted. In the second FIR Tahir Hussain has been charged with arson and robbery at a godown of essential goods in Karawal Nagar. Both cases have been filed based on eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, and Tahir Hussain’s WhatsApp conversations. 

The unfolding denouement is like a painting of a sinister design that slowly comes into vision as the fogs and layers of conspiracy get lifted. The involvement of people from diverse backgrounds, wide geographic division, acting in unison over a period of time can not be anything but the unfolding of a strategic design masterminded and perpetrated by tukde tukde gang, intellectuals, corrupt politicians, who seek culmination of their designs by shattering religious amity, spreading hate and engineering violence. If the collateral costs are over 50 innocents dead, thousands homeless, hundreds critically injured, property worth thousands of crores gutted and a sense of perpetual sense of fear in the air…so what.

(This article has been written by Prof. Vijita. S. Aggarwal who teaches in GGSIPU) 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Guest Authorhttp://myvoice.opindia.com/

Trending now

Politics

Maharashtra: Chief Minister sits at home while Leader of Opposition tours the state extensively amid coronavirus outbreak

Guest Author -
Despite being most affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav Thackeray has hardly been on the ground taking control of situation.
Read more
Opinions

The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots

Guest Author -
Tahir Hussain was the one to put the money to sinister use by mobilizing Delhi Riots in February 2020
Read more

Govt to probe violations by Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others, Home Ministry sets up committee

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The committee will coordinate probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by these foundations. Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee.

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US has announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to foreigners to Tibet. Bats for 'meaningful autonomy' for the Tibetan people.

Mumbai: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s house vandalised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The house of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Mumbai was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Tuesday night. Police has launched a probe.

Uttar Pradesh: Vikas Dubey spotted in a Faridabad hotel, hours later his aide Amar Dubey killed in police encounter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amar Dubey, a close aide of Vikas Dubey, was an accused in the Kanpur attack on policemen in which eight cops were killed and several others were injured.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling scandal rocks Kerala, CMO’s links with main accused Swapna Suresh under scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -
30 kg of smuggled gold inside baggage marked for UAE Consulate seized in Kerala. CMO's involvement with main accused Swapna Suresh alleged.
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi HC lifts gag order against media and victims in #MeToo sexual harassment cases against News Laundry investor Mahesh Murthy

OpIndia Staff -
Lifting gag order in sexual harassment cases against Mahesh Murthy, Delhi HC said that defendants have freedom of speech
Read more
Politics

Maharashtra: Chief Minister sits at home while Leader of Opposition tours the state extensively amid coronavirus outbreak

Guest Author -
Despite being most affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav Thackeray has hardly been on the ground taking control of situation.
Read more
Opinions

The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots

Guest Author -
Tahir Hussain was the one to put the money to sinister use by mobilizing Delhi Riots in February 2020
Read more
Social Media

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended, the actress says she is being targeted by ‘liberals and extremists’

OpIndia Staff -
Payal Rohatgi has stated that her efforts to share facts has been projected in a bad light by liberals and extremists who control Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Chargesheet links Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooque with Nizamuddin Markaz, says he was in touch with Maulana Saad’s associate

OpIndia Staff -
The crime branch has stated that Faisal Farooque was a regular attendee at Nizamuddin Markaz and had close ties with Maulana Saad's confidante Abdul Aleem.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists hail terrorist Burhan Wani on his death anniversary, vow to ‘resist India’s occupation’ of Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
In a fierce battle, Burhan Wani was eliminated by security forces on 8th July 2016 in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.
Read more
News Reports

Govt to probe violations by Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others, Home Ministry sets up committee

OpIndia Staff -
The committee will coordinate probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by these foundations. Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee.
Read more
News Reports

Academic loss due to coronavirus: Course load of CBSE curriculum reduced, chapters on ‘secularism’, ‘citizenship’ deleted. Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The decision to drop such topics were made after the direction of the HRD ministry which asked the CBSE to reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent to compensate for the academic loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent closure of schools.
Read more
News Reports

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

OpIndia Staff -
US has announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to foreigners to Tibet. Bats for 'meaningful autonomy' for the Tibetan people.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Connect with us

235,141FansLike
400,479FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com