The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura has asked the State government to withdraw lockdown in the state on August 1, owing to Bakr Eid celebrations, reported party mouthpiece Desher Katha.

Reportedly, the party has also asked the BJP government in the State to revoke curfew and Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that prohibits assembly of five or more people in a particular area. The party mouthpiece read, “Under the pretext of containing the Coronavirus outbreak, the State government is snatching away their rights, personal freedom, and ability to protest and express a different opinion.”

As per reports, the government announced a complete lockdown in the State on July 27 which was later extended to August 4. in a bid to justify their demand for easing restrictions on Eid, the Communist Party has claimed that the lockdown has increased the financial burden on the working class. CPIM alleged that the imposition of complete lockdown in Tripura has forced people into living under house arrest.

Screenshot of the news report (Image Courtesy: Desher Kotha)

Lockdown on Bakr Eid ‘reckless’, says CPIM

Attacking the ruling political dispensation for implementing restrictions on Bakr Eid (without naming the festival) in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Desher kotha wrote, “Rajya Sompadokmondali Rajyar akangsha jonogoner annatama dharmiyo utsovar din pahala august lockdown er aoutai anai sidhantake abibachanaprosruto bola mone kora abong tar virodhita korecha (The State unit of the party has referred to the decision of the government to impose lockdown during the religious festival of a particular community as ‘reckless’ and has demonstrated their opposition to the decision.)” The Communist Party has urged the ‘particular community’ to adhere to social distancing rules and health guidelines. They have also demanded the revocation of lockdown on the said day to allow the specific community to celebrate their festival.