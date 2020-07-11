Following the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe into the crimes committed by the dreaded gangster.

#KanpurEncounter case: State Government has ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation in the case. SIT will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy. pic.twitter.com/95H9OGHRc0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2020

The Special Investigation Team that will be investigating the case will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy. Additional Director General of Police Hariram Sharma and Deputy Inspector General of Police J Ravindra Gaur have been named as members of the SIT. After a thorough investigation related to all the points in the case, the SIT will be submitting a report to the government by July 31, 2020.

The SIT will be investigating on the following points:-

What action was taken by the police on the cases against Vikas Dubey?

Was action enough to punish Vikas Dubey?

What did police do to cancel Vikas Dubey’s bail?

How many complaints were lodged against Vikas Dubey by general public?

Which officers investigated these complaints and the action taken by them against the gangster?

How many police officers were in contact with Vikas Dubey in the past one year and how many of them connived with him?

Details of the officers who did not invoke NSA, Gangster Act, Goonda Act against Vikas Dubey

Why police did not have an intel on the weapons possessed by Vikas Dubey and his henchmen? Who is accountable for this?

Police officials responsible for granting licenses to Vikas Dubey and his associates despite knowing the criminal backgrounds

Why were the licenses not revoked even after the crimes committed by them?

Details of property owned by Vikas Dubey through illegal means

Which police officials helped them to acquire these properties?

Did Vikas Dubey had any land under his possession that belongs to the government?

Who is responsible for the land grab? Why wasn’t the land taken back?

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur in the early morning on Friday. According to the reports, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, was being brought to Kanpur on Friday morning. As the Uttar Pradesh STF convoy reached Kanpur, Vikas Dubey tried to flee, resulting in an encounter.