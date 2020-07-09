On Thursday, Prabhat Mishra, an aide of criminal Vikas Dubey, has died after he was shot while trying to escape police custody. Mishra was arrested on Wednesday and was sent to transit remand by a district court in Faridabad, Haryana. He was shot in the leg while trying to escape during his transit to Kanpur.

As per reports, Mishra was then rushed to the hospital. His condition was initially reported as critical. Later, Prashant Kumar, UP Additional Director General of police (Law and order) infomed that he had succumbed to his injuries.

#UPDATE Police sources tell ANI that Prabhat Mishra, one of the 3 men who was arrested y’day, is critically injured after he was shot in leg by police while he tried to escape custody; He is being rushed to hospital. More details awaited. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2020

Another accomplice of Vikas Dubey, named Bauwa Dubey, was also shot dead by the Kanpur police during an encounter on Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police (Etawah) had also informed that arms were recovered from the deceased. Bauwa Dubey was carrying a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head.

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide Bauwa Dubey, carrying reward of Rs 50,000, killed in encounter in Etawah: SP, Etawah Akash Tomar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2020

On Wednesday, Amar Dubey, a close aide of wanted notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, was killed in a police encounter by Uttar Pradesh police in Hamirpur. He was a history-sheeter and a wanted criminal. “The aide Amar Dubey was co-accused in the Kanpur incident and was killed on Wednesday morning,” UP Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed eight policemen, injured six others

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab the hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey late on July 2 night. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police officials had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubeypur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubeypur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping. According to the police, Vikas Dubey and his men were already aware of the police raid and were on high alert. The criminals managed to flee from the spot after killing the police personnel.

Yesterday, two police officials of Chaubeypur police station, who were accused of tipping of Vikas Dubey and fleeing from the ambush site while their colleagues were being massacred, were also arrested by the UP Police.