Saturday, July 4, 2020
VHP leader Surendra Jain offers himself for human trials of newly developed coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN

The ICMR on Thursday had asked a total of 12 institutes to fast track clinical trials of COVAXIN, a Coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR

Dr. Surendra Jain, COVAXIN
Amidst the news reports that the ICMR is planning to carry out the human trials for country’s first coronavirus vaccine – COVAXIN made by Bharat Biotech, a senior leader of the Hindutva nationalist organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has offered himself for the human trials.

Surendra jain, VHP’s joint general secretary has written a letter in this regard to the Vice-Chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of health sciences in Rohtak, informing them about his willingness to be a subject of the human trials of the coronavirus vaccine, which will be tested on humans shortly before allowing the public usage.

In his letter, Surendra Jain offering himself for the human trial, said that he was ready and the institute can him for these trials any time.

Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak is one of the hospitals which has been asked by the ICMR to begin human clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Vishwa Hindu Parishad hailed the senior functionary and said they saluted his courage to save the humanity.

ICMR writes letter to conduct human trials of the newly developed coronavirus vaccine

In a major development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for the medical research in the country, on Thursday, had asked a total of 12 institutes to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine.

The country’s first coronavirus vaccine – COVAXIN, which is developed in by ICMR in partnership with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech (BBIL) could be released by August 15 for the public use after the completion of human trials.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech successfully developed COVAXIN in collaboration with the ICMR and National Institute of Virology (NIV). The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and transferred to Bharat Biotech for the effort.

In a letter written to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges, ICMR Chief Balram Bhargava had said that BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, the final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project.

The indigenous, inactivated vaccine was developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) High Containment facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, India. Last week, Bharat Biotech had received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase I and II human clinical trials.

