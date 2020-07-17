On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India. He was one of the three ABVP karyakartas who suffered injuries during the unprovoked attack on them. The said attack occurred the previous day during the welcome to the first-year graduation students by the ABVP unit of the Chengannur Christian College at Alappuzha district.

Reportedly, things were going on smoothly until a group of Muslims from outside came to the college gate and started abusing the ABVP and Goddess Saraswati. Vishal Kumar was among the indivudlals who attempted to diffuse the tension. However, all of a sudden, the group of Muslims started attacking them with knives, daggers and other such weapons.

The police later arrested one Ansar Faizal in connection with the murder. Nazeem, the college unit secretary of the Campus Front, and Shafeeque, a Popular Front sympathiser, were also arrested in connection with the gruesome incident. Five years later, as per reports, a chargesheet was finally filed in the matter. 20 person were indicted in the incident.

As per the chargesheet, the prime accused were Nasim, Ansar Faisal, Shefeeq, Aasif Mohammed, Shameer Rowthar MS, Shamir Rowthar, Afzal, Altaj and Shibin Habeeb. “As Vishal’s murder is related to terror elements, the local police will not be able to bring out the truth. A separate investigation team can only bring out the truth,” ABVP state secretary M Aneesh Kumar had said just over two weeks after the murder.

It is believed that Vishal Kumar was targeted because he had strengthened the network of the Sangh and had started new Shakhas as well. Vishal Kumar was born in Saudi Arabia and completed his preliminary studies in the United Kingdom. However, when he had reached a certain age, he requested his parents that he be allowed to come to India and continue his education here.

His parents were, quite obviously, not keen on the idea, however, Vishal was adamant that he wished to serve the nation through the Sangh. He was also supporting the education of four other students from poor backgrounds to pursue their studies. Even in his family, his political beliefs were an oddity. His father had confessed that it was his son who changed his perception of the Sangh.

The Campus Front of India, of course, is the students’ wing of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). There have been numerous crimes that its members have been engaged in. In one instance, PFI members had chopped off the hands of a Kerala Professor for allegedly insulting Islamic Prophet Mohammed.

The PFI is also accused by the National Investigation Agency for being involved in love-jihad cases in Kerala. Another Popular Front of India (PFI) leader is also accused of his involvement in the heinous murder of RSS activist Rudresh in Bengaluru in 2016. Apart from a litany of such crimes, the PFI is also suspected of involvement in the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi earlier this year.

Vishal Kumar was another bright soul whose life was cut too short by the scourge of Radical Islam. He finds himself in a long list of Sangh karyakartas in Kerala who have been murdered by either leftists or Islamists due to their political inclinations. Even to this day, the rampant murder of Sangh activists continue with impunity. And unfortunately, true justice in such cases are few and far in between.