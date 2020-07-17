Friday, July 17, 2020
Home News Reports Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical History of IndiaPolitics
Updated:

Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in Kerala eight years ago

It is believed that Vishal Kumar was targeted because he had strengthened the network of the Sangh and had started new Shakhas as well.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Vishal Kumar was murdered by Campus Front of India goons, the parent organisation of which is PFI
Image Credit: Twitter
220

On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India. He was one of the three ABVP karyakartas who suffered injuries during the unprovoked attack on them. The said attack occurred the previous day during the welcome to the first-year graduation students by the ABVP unit of the Chengannur Christian College at Alappuzha district.

Reportedly, things were going on smoothly until a group of Muslims from outside came to the college gate and started abusing the ABVP and Goddess Saraswati. Vishal Kumar was among the indivudlals who attempted to diffuse the tension. However, all of a sudden, the group of Muslims started attacking them with knives, daggers and other such weapons.

The police later arrested one Ansar Faizal in connection with the murder. Nazeem, the college unit secretary of the Campus Front, and Shafeeque, a Popular Front sympathiser, were also arrested in connection with the gruesome incident. Five years later, as per reports, a chargesheet was finally filed in the matter. 20 person were indicted in the incident.

As per the chargesheet, the prime accused were Nasim, Ansar Faisal, Shefeeq, Aasif Mohammed, Shameer Rowthar MS, Shamir Rowthar, Afzal, Altaj and Shibin Habeeb. “As Vishal’s murder is related to terror elements, the local police will not be able to bring out the truth. A separate investigation team can only bring out the truth,” ABVP state secretary M Aneesh Kumar had said just over two weeks after the murder.

It is believed that Vishal Kumar was targeted because he had strengthened the network of the Sangh and had started new Shakhas as well. Vishal Kumar was born in Saudi Arabia and completed his preliminary studies in the United Kingdom. However, when he had reached a certain age, he requested his parents that he be allowed to come to India and continue his education here.

His parents were, quite obviously, not keen on the idea, however, Vishal was adamant that he wished to serve the nation through the Sangh. He was also supporting the education of four other students from poor backgrounds to pursue their studies. Even in his family, his political beliefs were an oddity. His father had confessed that it was his son who changed his perception of the Sangh.

The Campus Front of India, of course, is the students’ wing of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). There have been numerous crimes that its members have been engaged in. In one instance, PFI members had chopped off the hands of a Kerala Professor for allegedly insulting Islamic Prophet Mohammed.

The PFI is also accused by the National Investigation Agency for being involved in love-jihad cases in Kerala. Another Popular Front of India (PFI) leader is also accused of his involvement in the heinous murder of RSS activist Rudresh in Bengaluru in 2016. Apart from a litany of such crimes, the PFI is also suspected of involvement in the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi earlier this year.

Vishal Kumar was another bright soul whose life was cut too short by the scourge of Radical Islam. He finds himself in a long list of Sangh karyakartas in Kerala who have been murdered by either leftists or Islamists due to their political inclinations. Even to this day, the rampant murder of Sangh activists continue with impunity. And unfortunately, true justice in such cases are few and far in between.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsABVP activist murdered kerala

Trending now

News Reports

Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in Kerala eight years ago

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India.
Read more
Opinions

COVID-19 lockdown: Indian Railways, the champion of India’s fight against the pandemic

G Indira -
As all means of transport came to a halt, railways took the burden of ensuring that the supply of food-grains, vegetables, petrol, coal, medicine, parcel service, construction material and much more, is never halted.
Read more

While puppet CM of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani touts the Gwadar marine drive, here is the truth

Opinions Hakeem Baloch -
On 12th of July 2020, the puppet chief minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in a Tweet posted three pictures of Gwadar Marine Drive claiming that “ #Gwader marine drive after completion of road, streetlights, parks and floodlights on the beach.”

How a ground-level BJP karyakarta rattled Shashi Tharoor

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Sometimes, it is the little things that tell you the most about a person and how he thinks. We will find out what led Shashi Tharoor to spit out this fiery tweet.

Rahul Gandhi video 1: A litany of half-truths that shields China and blames India

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi finally released the video that he had promised, although a couple of days behind schedule.

As Uddhav Thackeray govt buys expensive cars for ministers, doctors and nurses leave Mumbai to return to Kerala as BMC keeps salary pending

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The BMC has been consistently deferring the payment of doctors as promised by the Maharashtra government while requesting the Kerala government for the medical resources

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in Kerala eight years ago

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India.
Read more
Opinions

COVID-19 lockdown: Indian Railways, the champion of India’s fight against the pandemic

G Indira -
As all means of transport came to a halt, railways took the burden of ensuring that the supply of food-grains, vegetables, petrol, coal, medicine, parcel service, construction material and much more, is never halted.
Read more
Opinions

While puppet CM of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani touts the Gwadar marine drive, here is the truth

Hakeem Baloch -
On 12th of July 2020, the puppet chief minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in a Tweet posted three pictures of Gwadar Marine Drive claiming that “ #Gwader marine drive after completion of road, streetlights, parks and floodlights on the beach.”
Read more
Politics

How a ground-level BJP karyakarta rattled Shashi Tharoor

Abhishek Banerjee -
Sometimes, it is the little things that tell you the most about a person and how he thinks. We will find out what led Shashi Tharoor to spit out this fiery tweet.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: 4 days after BJP MLA was found hanging, party leader alleges Mamata govt is trying to kill MP Arjun Singh

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has tweeted that West Bengal police had gheraoed the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh to assassinate him
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed by priest against the brother of UP BJP MLA for stealing slippers, mobile phones of devotees at a temple in Siddarthnagar

OpIndia Staff -
The priest of Sinheshwari Devi Mandir in the city has filed a complaint alleging that BJP MLA Shyamdani Rahi's brother has been stealing slippers, mobile phones and helmets of the temple devotees
Read more
News Reports

Pyare Miyan who ran a sex trafficking racket of minor girls arrested from Srinagar, lived in govt bungalow allotted in 1990: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pyare Miyan, the primary accused in the sex racket case involving minor girls, arrested from Srinagar after he was absconding for 4 days
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi video 1: A litany of half-truths that shields China and blames India

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi finally released the video that he had promised, although a couple of days behind schedule.
Read more
News Reports

After Vikas Dubey, UP Police cracks down on Mukhtar Ansari’s illegal empire in several places, in Jaunpur, with Dhol and fanfare: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Police have book several dozen of Ansari's associates under the gangster act and has been cancelling their arms licenses.
Read more
News Reports

Did Iran leave India out of the Railway project in Chabahar? Here is everything we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Iran denied media reports of India being dropped from Rail project saying there was no agreement with India, but India says there was an MoU
Read more

Connect with us

236,165FansLike
408,993FollowersFollow
276,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com