The political climate in West Bengal is charged with intimidation and violence. At a time when the law and order situation in the state has seemingly failed and political vengeance is on the surge, a sitting BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging from the roof of a tea shop. And just 4 days later, the BJP has accused the current political dispensation in the state for hatching a plan for another ‘murder’.

On Friday, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted that the police had gheraoed the house of Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore in a bid to assassinate him. “We are fearful that the police want to encounter him and his son Pawan Singh. If the cops even try to do something, then the consequences will be serious,” Kailash Vijayvargiya warned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

पश्चिम बंगाल के बैरकपुर से भाजपा सांसद श्री @ArjunsinghWB जी के घर को आज फिर पुलिस ने घेर लिया! आशंका है कि पुलिस उनका और उनके विधायक पुत्र पवन सिंहजी का एनकाउंटर करना चाहती है।

BJP leader found dead in Uttar Dinajpur

On Monday morning, the West Bengal police reportedly recovered the dead body of Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP MLA from Hematabad, in a closed tea shop in the village of Balia in Bindol Panchayat in Rajiganj. Roy was found hanging from the roof of the shop. He had been missing from Sunday night. The shop, from where the corpse of the BJP leader was retrieved, is located about 1.5km from his house. After he went missing on Sunday night, the local area was searched overnight but it was in vain.

Reportedly, a suicide note was also recovered from the pocket of the deceased. The report further stated that the former legislator was going through a financial crisis and had to sell 6-7 bighas of land. As per his family, a group of young men had come to escort Roy on their motorcycles on Sunday night to an unknown location

Arjun Singh accuses Jt. Commissioner of conspiring to encounter him

Earlier in May, Arjun Singh had written a letter to the West Bengal Governor alleging an assassination attempt by Joint Commissioner Ajay Thakur on the behest of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The Bengal Police had visited Singh’s residence to issue a notice to him and his nephew in connection to a pending case. Arjun Singh has alleged that two of the associates of Ajay Thakur had pointed guns towards him.

Detailing about the probable assassination attempt by the police officer, Arjun Singh wrote, “As per my reliable sources, Ajay Thakur had planned to start an argument with my security personnel in any pretext and then, assassinate me and family in the cross-fire. To execute their plan, Ajay Thakur along with his 35 associates, 2 persons out of such associates are renowned miscreants, had come in civil dress.”