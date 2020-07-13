Monday, July 13, 2020
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Cops recover ‘suicide note’ from the deceased BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Read details

Reports have stated that the former legislator was going through a financial crisis and had to sell 6-7 bighas of land. As per his family, a group of young men had come to escort Roy on their motorcycles on Sunday night to an unknown location.

OpIndia Staff

Deceased BJP MLA Debendranath Roy was found hanging in a tea shop in Rajiganj, WB
Debendranath Roy, the deceased BJP MLA, image via Policenama
196

Following the ‘suspicious’ death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy in Raiganj, the West Bengal police tweeted that a suicide note has been recovered from the pocket of the deceased. According to the police, the 59-year-old legislator has held two people responsible for his death. However, the cops did not reveal their names.

The West Bengal police further informed that investigation is underway and all ‘necessary steps’ are being taken to probe the crime scene including the usage of tracker dogs and visits to the crime scene by forensic experts. The tweet concluded, “People are requested not to jump on speculative, biased and judgmental conclusions and to wait for the investigation to complete.”

Reportedly, the suicide note categorically read, “These two people are responsible for my death.” The role of the accused in the death of the BJP MLA is now being probed. As per the report, Debendra Nath Roy had financial dealings with the two people mentioned in his suicide note.

The report further stated that the former legislator was going through a financial crisis and had to sell 6-7 bighas of land. As per his family, a group of young men had come to escort Roy on their motorcycles on Sunday night to an unknown location. The family claimed that he was first killed and then hanged to give the impression of a ‘suicide.’ They had also demanded immediate arrest of the accused and strict action against them. The West Bengal police have not yet ascertained the cause of death as the post-mortem report is awaited.

BJP MLA was missing since Sunday

On Monday morning, the dead body of Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP MLA from Hematabad-Uttar Dinajpur was found in a closed tea shop in the village of Balia in Bindol Panchayat in Rajiganj. Roy was found hanging from the roof of the shop. He had been missing from Sunday night. The shop, from where the corpse of the BJP leader was retrieved, is located about 1.5km from his house. After he went missing on Sunday night, the local area was searched overnight but it was in vain. The family of the BJP MLA has alleged that it is a case of murder. Reportedly, the cops rushed to the crime scene after they received information about the incident.

