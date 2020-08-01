Saturday, August 1, 2020
Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput's death was discussed

According to the reports, actor Akshay Kumar was also present in the meeting, who donated fitness bands for police

Akshay Kumar donating fitness bands to Police Commissioner in presence of Aaditya Thackeray (Source: Aaditya's twitter page)
A day after new reports claimed that a big politician’s son had reportedly attended the party at Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence and allegedly had a spat with him, a night before his purported suicide, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, had a meeting with Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. According to the reports, actor Akshay Kumar was also present in the meeting.

According to a report, extending his support in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar has reportedly presented the Mumbai Police with 1,000 additional GOQii fitness bands of the new model VITAL 3.0. Earlier too, the Bollywood actor had donated the wrist bands with sensors that can detect COVID-19 symptoms.

The Bollywood superstar donated the GOQii smartwatches to Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the Mayor’s Bungalow this afternoon.

However, it has also been reported that the meeting between the actor Akshay Kumar, Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police Commissioner may have also included discussion on the progress of the probe into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bihar Police alleges non-cooperation from Mumbai Police

The meeting between the Maharashtra Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai Police commissioner comes on the heels of the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in Patna. The Bihar police that had reached Mumbai to investigate the suicide of the late actor had yesterday claimed that the Mumbai Police has been less than forthcoming in helping them in the investigation. Bihar Police had also failed to secure the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput even after visiting the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, as the hospital refused to hand-over the same to them.

Reports claim a bigshot politician’s son was present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat a night before his suicide

The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide. Yesterday, a report by Times Now claimed that an eminent personality was possibly present at the party, a night before Sushant Singh’s demise, alleging that the Mumbai Police report can be compromised.

According to reports, a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party. As per Times Now report, there was a heated argument between the person and Sushant Singh Rajput post which the late actor left the place. Curiously, the CCTV has been dysfunctional since then. Sources claim the police officials are trying to conceal the identity of this person. People close to Sushant Singh Rajput have revealed that there was a party at his apartment and the aforesaid personality was also present there along with others.

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others

The last few days have seen major developments in the probe of the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, under the charges of Abetment of Suicide (IPC Section 306), Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section 420), Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section 341), Punishment for wrongful confinement (IPC Section 342), Theft in a dwelling house (IPC Section 380) and Punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section 406).

