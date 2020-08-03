Monday, August 3, 2020
Updated:

Anti-China protests take place in Canada: ‘Covid-19 Made-in-China’ slogans raised

The protestors in Montreal also raised slogans against China over coronavirus Pandemic. “China lied, people died,” “Covid-19 made-in-China,” “Ban Huawei Now” and “Free Hong Kong” slogans were raised at the protest site.

Anti-China protests in Canada, slogans raised against Chinese oppression
Canada-Hong Kong Link Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese diaspora protested against China (Image: ANI)
Protests against communist China’s actions were organized by of Hong-Kong, Bangladesh, Indian, Tibetan, Vietnamese and Taiwanese migrants in different cities of Canada on Saturday. The protesters urged international communities to stand against Chinese oppression.

The protests were organised by several organisations and groups including Canada-Hong Kong Link, Bangladesh Minority Rights Alliance and others. They held flags of India, USA, Tibet etc and also raised slogans for PM Narendra Modi. The protestors held placards and banners criticising the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese regime for its expansionist and opressive activities.

The issue of Uighur Muslims

China has been subjecting millions of Uighur Muslims to a systemic opression and has been involved in gross human rights violations by setting up indorctrination camps in the Xinjiang region, snatiching religious and cultural rights from the community. The protesters raised voice against the atrocities of the Chinese regime against Uighur Muslims by the Chinese Communist Party. One of the posters read “Help stop Uyghur Forced Labour”. Another said “Fight for democracy”.

Support in favour of India, Taiwan, Vietnam and Hong Kong

ANI quoted a protester in Toronto saying, “India the greatest democracy on the face of the Earth. India the shining light to the world. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for setting an example to the world on how to confront evil China.” Another protester blamed China for taking the rights away from the Hong Kong residents by imposing the new security law. She said, “We stand with people of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and India. We stand with countries around the world which have been under Chinese oppression.”

Montreal protestors raised slogans against China over the spread of Covid-19

The protestors in Montreal also raised slogans against China over coronavirus Pandemic. “China lied, people died,” “Covid-19 made-in-China,” “Ban Huawei Now” and “Free Hong Kong” slogans were raised at the protest site. The protestors also urged people not to buy Chinese products.

Anti-China sentiment in India

Since the violent face-off between India and China forces in Galwan Valley, strong anti-China sentiments have flared up in India. The Indian government has so far banned many Chinese apps, including TikTok. Many ministries and state-owned companies, including Indian Railways and BSNL, have cancelled contracts given to Chinese firms.

