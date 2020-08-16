Sunday, August 16, 2020
Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

The Ministry of Interior, Bahrain has issued a statement regarding the viral video and said that the Director-General of Capital Governorate Police the 54-year-old woman was summoned for intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim woman in Bahrain breaks idols of Hindu gods (image courtesy: screenshot of viral video)
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.

In the video, one can see two women standing near an aisle where idols of Hindu gods are kept on the shelf. One of the women then picks up the idols and then throws it on the floor and breaks it. Soon, Islamists took to social media to celebrate the breaking of idols and hailing the woman for doing so.

Some were of the opinion that smashing of idols must only be done when ‘Allah commands it’ and such arbitrary breaking of idols without direct instructions from Allah is unfair.

Islamists also celebrated the same on Facebook.

Islamists celebrating on Facebook
Islamists hailing the burqa-clad woman breaking the Hindu idols
Islamists celebrating breaking of Hindu idols

The Ministry of Interior, Bahrain has issued a statement regarding the viral video and said that the Director-General of Capital Governorate Police the 54-year-old woman was summoned for intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols. The ministry has further stated that legal proceedings are underway.

