Friday, August 28, 2020
Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Every year, lakhs of young students go out to take the JEE Exams, trying to reap the harvest for years of hard work. Every year, like a plague of locusts, the comrades descend on them.

Abhishek Banerjee
The opposition is up in arms. How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic? Does the government not care about the students? Better to postpone the exams, they say.

Now if you click on the link I gave you, which is from The Indian Express, you might be surprised to see that the date of the article is January 8, 2020. That is well before we were all scared of the Coronavirus. Back on January 8th, 2020, the WHO and its Chinese masters were still denying that the virus could jump from person to person. So what is going on? Well, this:

Indeed, the opposition trade unions called for a Bharat Bandh on January 8th this year. How will candidates reach the exam venue if public transport comes to a halt on the day of the exams or the day just before the exams? If you were a student taking these exams, how would you feel?

The opposition didn’t care. Instead, they wanted the JEE Exams postponed. Eventually, the NET exams were delayed, but JEE exams were not. Imagine what the students went through. Imagine years of preparation for an exam that can change your life. And when you are going to the exam venue, some lazy comrade with no future is blocking your train or bus. How would you feel?

Who were all these trade unions that wanted JEE exam postponed? Not just comrades. There was also the INTUC, the trade union-backed by the Indian National Congress. Thank you Sonia ji! Just because your son flunked his exam last year and no amount of preparation will get him through, did you want the hardworking JEE candidates to lose out on their life-changing opportunity?

Speaking of last year, check this out.

The Indian Express report above was from January 8, 2020. This Times of India report is from January 8, 2019, exactly one year before that. Indeed, every year the JEE Mains are held around Jan 8. And every year the opposition is ready with a Bharat Bandh to block their path.

Every year, lakhs of young students go out to take the JEE Exams, trying to reap the harvest for years of hard work. Every year, like a plague of locusts, the comrades descend on them.

The only saving grace is that the opposition simply does not have the kind of ground-level support needed to make their Bandhs work. They had claimed 25 crore workers would take part in the strike. But like production quotas in the erstwhile Soviet Union, these were on paper only.

Again, imagine you are on your way to take an exam that could change your life. You have spent years preparing for it. You have spent many nights dreaming about all the great things you could do with your life once you clear the exam. And now there is a comrade blocking your path. A lazy Communist who contributes nothing to society. They cannot succeed in life. They don’t want you to succeed in life.

The comrades couldn’t mobilize the 25 crore people in January 2020. Or in January 2019 for that matter. This time, they have placed their hopes on a pandemic to try and stop students from succeeding.

They don’t care about students or their safety. They just can’t bear to see anyone succeed in life.

Hey, maybe Communism is a pandemic… Pass it on.

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

