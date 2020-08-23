Sunday, August 23, 2020
Home Opinions Bloomsbury India Vs Freedom of expression: How 'liberals' dictated what could and should be...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Bloomsbury India Vs Freedom of expression: How ‘liberals’ dictated what could and should be consumed by readers

Bloomsbury India should have left it to the public to decide if the book was worthy. They should have invited the opposing perspectives to publish their book. They had an opportunity to be an exemplary proponent of democratic values. But alas the blew it.

Rajan Laad
Bloomsbury India withdrew its book on Delhi riots after online mob attacked the publication
113

On Sunday, the idea of freedom of expression was subjected to an elementary test in the Indian publishing arena. As always ‘liberals’ showed how little they comprehended or cared about the most basic tenet of democracy.

It all started when Bloomsbury India became the recipient of a ferocious backlash from an online mob after a purported advertisement of the launch of its book ‘Delhi Riots 2020’. The leaders of the mob were some of the who’s who from the news media and literary world. They pride themselves for being the last among liberal voices of dissent against a ‘tyrannical’, ‘intolerant’ and ‘fascist’ Modi government that is supposed to be trampling ruthlessly upon our democratic values with every passing second.

The virtual book launch was to feature authors of the book Sonali Chitalkar and Monika Arora. Also on the guest list was the editor of OpIndia Nupur J Sharma, BJP Leader Kapil Mishra, and film director Vivek Agnihotri. The BJP’s National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav was supposed to launch the book.

The first, disgraceful surrender had Bloomsbury India issuing a denial claiming that the authors did not inform them about the virtual event and that their logo was used without their knowledge. It is surprising that a major publishing house would not be aware of a promotional push for one of their major books. But let’s give them the benefit of doubt, perhaps they are not interested in selling books and earning profits, hence leave it to the authors to do the promotion all by themselves.

- Advertisement -

The subsequent day Bloomsbury India totally capitulated to the Twitter ‘liberal’ mob as they withdrew  publication of Delhi riots book out of ‘deep sense of responsibility towards society’. Interestingly it is publishing a book on occupiers of Shaheen Bagh. Based on the description it appears to be a sympathetic representation that calls it “a moving tale of the brave women of Shaheen Bagh-patient, persevering, and unbelievable peaceniks-who raised their voice for the deprived and the discriminated”

The self-appointed custodians of freedom of speech decided that the virtual event provided a forum for ‘bigots’ to propagate ‘hate’. While they were unable to prevent the event from occurring they did their best to discredit it and scare the publisher away. 

Once again ‘liberals’ conflate the contents of what is being expressed with the actual right to express. For freedom of expression to work, it has to be absolute. This includes the right to opine, to criticise, to offend, to insult, to ridicule, to satirize, to express hateful and obscene ideas and to ridicule anything under the sun including the state,  religion, public figures, the formidable fourth estate and even the almighty (if he or she exists).

What is hateful to one may be compelling to another. What is prejudiced to one may be a fresh perspective to another. What is disgusting to one can be riveting to another. What is pornographic to one may be artful to another. What is crass to one may be hilarious to another. What is crude to one may be hard hitting and engaging to another. A bigot to one may be a maverick to another. A liberal to one can be a fascist to another. A ‘rabid right-winger’ to one is a voice of reason to another. A left-wing loony to one may be the sole voice of hope to another. We cannot allow personal taste to dictate who and what is permitted in any forum of ideas.

Most importantly it the healthy exchange and debate about diverse ideas, not echo chambers, that facilitates progress as we learn to understand and empathize with the opposing point of view. Also denying an individual his right to express is denying yourself the right to be exposed to it.

Freedom of expression emanates from freedom of thought and it is often these thoughts that have led to reforms in society. All the great books, works of art, inventions and discoveries would have probably been impossible if someone somewhere, had not dared to be different and more importantly dared to express this difference of opinion without fear.

It is this solitary contrarian voice that begins like a flickering flame but with the support it results in illuminating everybody. If we become a society that sticks to convention we cease to grow.

Back to Bloomsbury India, even if one accepts the premise that the book was hateful and misleading, the ‘liberal’ mob should have taken it upon themselves to either engaged in a debate with the members at the launch or to publish a book that systematically counters the contents of the book. In other words they should have won on the strength of the content of arguments.

It is almost certain that the ‘liberal’ mob has not read the book but decided purely on the basis of the attendees of the event, who they disagree with and whom they despise, that the book was not acceptable. 

It appears that ‘liberal’ mob prefer the gentle chimes of an echo chamber instead of what they perceive to be the cacophony of opposing perspectives. They fail to realize that if they desire to win in the arena of ideas, the only way is to engage in discussion and debate with an opposing perspective. 

In this particular case, they should have urged the organizers to invite them to the virtual event to engage in a debate. They could have organized another event to counter what was said at the launch.

The ‘liberal’ mob always claims to be standing against fascism, perhaps they fail to see the irony that it was fascists who suppressed opposing views and Nazis that burned books that they considered dissenting. 

The good news is there not every liberal joined the mob. There were a few liberals who have condemned Bloomsbury India’s shameful capitulation.

The truth is the ‘liberal’ mob probably fear that the ideas expressed in the virtual meeting may be persuasive and made an appeal to people, hence instead of engaging they shut it down and feel happy about themselves.

Bloomsbury India ought to be ashamed of themselves, they should have stood by their authors. The fact that they agreed to publish the book means that they were aware of its contents. It would seem obvious that they did have the means to substantiate the veracity of its contents. 

Clearly they feared larger repercussions from the online mob i.e. the risk of being ‘cancelled’ which can have major financial implications. But if we go down that route, we will soon reach a point where there will be total submission to a particular perspective. Perhaps that is what the ‘protectors of democracy’ want?

Bloomsbury India should have left it to the public to decide if the book was worthy. They should have invited the opposing perspectives to publish their book. They had an opportunity to be an exemplary proponent of democratic values. But alas the blew it.

To conclude, here a quote (perhaps cliché) that is often attributed to Voltaire but actually emanated from English author Evelyn Beatrice Hall, “I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” 

One would hope that every ‘liberal’ makes these very profound words, the fundamental axiom of their being.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbloomsbury india, bloomsbury india delhi riots book, bloomsbury india controversy
Rajan Laad
Rajan enjoys writing about politics, cinema, and current affairs. He tweets at @Sir_R_U_L

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Human bomb jackets, explosives and inflammatory literature found at ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf’s house

Anurag -
The Delhi police and UP ATS searched ISIS operative Abdul Yusuf's house and detained three people for questioning.
Read more
Opinions

Bloomsbury India Vs Freedom of expression: How ‘liberals’ dictated what could and should be consumed by readers

Rajan Laad -
The self-appointed custodians of freedom of speech decided that the virtual event provided a forum for ‘bigots’ to propagate ‘hate’.
Read more

Russian pranksters dupe Kamala Harris into slamming Donald Trump posing as Greta Thunberg

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris pranked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury

Tahir Hussain led mob from his house and the Masjid, instigated Muslim mob, led to murder of Ankit Sharma: Read what Court said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking cognisance of charge sheet filed against Tahir Hussain for his involvement in Delhi Anti-Hindu riots, a Delhi court on Friday said that Muslims turned violent after he provoked them

Delhi Police arrests ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf, wanted to carry out ‘lone-wolf’ attack in national capital: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police have arrested an ISIS terrorist named Abdul Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Bloomsbury India bullied into withdrawing Delhi riots book amidst pressure from Congress supporters and Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Bloomsbury India has decided to withdraw the publication of the book 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story'.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: 25-year-old woman files 42-page complaint saying she was raped over 5,000 times by 139 men and women in 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
The woman has alleged the men run an online sex racket, and there are many other girls who are raped video-recorded by this gang
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Shahrukh pretends to be Ravi to befriend Hindu girl, uses objectionable photos to blackmail her to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Shahrukh was handed over to the police by the locals after his blackmail was revealed, but police let him go, and now he is absconding
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Minister boasts of having such a precise bomb that it will target India all the way to Assam, but without harming the Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan minister admits that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Human bomb jackets, explosives and inflammatory literature found at ISIS terrorist Abdul Yusuf’s house

Anurag -
The Delhi police and UP ATS searched ISIS operative Abdul Yusuf's house and detained three people for questioning.
Read more
Opinions

Bloomsbury India Vs Freedom of expression: How ‘liberals’ dictated what could and should be consumed by readers

Rajan Laad -
The self-appointed custodians of freedom of speech decided that the virtual event provided a forum for ‘bigots’ to propagate ‘hate’.
Read more
News Reports

Russian pranksters dupe Kamala Harris into slamming Donald Trump posing as Greta Thunberg

OpIndia Staff -
US Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris pranked by Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg
Read more
Crime

Bihar: 45-year-old widow gang-raped in Patna, six arrested after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The matter came to light after the video of the rape surfaced on social media this week. The Gaurichak police station of the state capital filed a case late Friday night.
Read more
News Reports

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book by Bloomsbury
Read more
News Reports

At least 3 authors withdraw their books from Bloomsbury after the publishing house withdrew a book under pressure from leftist gang

OpIndia Staff -
3 authors have announced they are withdrawing 11 books from Bloomsbury, while other have committed to never work with them
Read more
News Reports

As Delhi Court observes Tahir Hussain instigated Muslims to riot, a flashback into how his role in Delhi Anti-Hindu riots was whitewashed by liberals

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain has admitted that Khalid Saifi, who is very close to him, planned the riots with him.
Read more
News Reports

RamBhakt, Hindu, Hindutvavadi: Twitter pays tribute as person behind popular account OGSaffron passes away

K Bhattacharjee -
@OGSaffron was known to post aesthetic content on Twitter and he made a significant impact on the discourse surrounding Hinduism.
Read more
Opinions

Basic data analysis shows that Delhi riots were not a ‘pogrom’

Abhishek Banerjee -
Just because more people from one community died in the Delhi riots compared to another community, it does not make it a pogrom
Read more
News Reports

Here is how Bloomsbury published and promoted a book glorifying anti-CAA riots written by someone who believes Tahir Hussain is innocent

OpIndia Staff -
Ziya Ul Salam, writer of the book published by Bloomsbury, had declared that Tahir Hussain is innocent and he was framed
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,293FansLike
435,856FollowersFollow
310,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com