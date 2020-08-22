Saturday, August 22, 2020
Updated:

Left historian William Dalrymple was behind the withdrawal of book on Delhi riots by Bloomsbury, informs Islamist Aatish Taseer

The leftist author had also tagged several other authors in his tweets, implying that he was requesting them to put pressure on the publishing house to pulp the book.

OpIndia Staff
Bloomsbury
William Dalrymple, cover of ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’
2

After publishing bouse Bloomsbury announced that it is withdrawing a book titled ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ due to pressures from the Islamists and left-liberal lobby, Islamist Aatish Taseer has informed that left wing Scottish historian William Dalrymple was behind the effort to prevent the book from being published.

“I’m extremely grateful to @DalrympleWill for his efforts in putting a stop to this shameful bit of state propaganda. It could not have happened without him”, Atish Taseer tweeted just after the news came that the publishing house is withdrawing the book on the Delhi riots based on account based on investigation and interviews conducted by the authors.

Taseer also congratulated the publishing house for pulping the book, alleging that “it was a coercive attempt by the ruling party (and its thugs) to write history”. He added, “It deserves to be pulped”.

On 21st August, Bloomsbury author William Dalrymple had announced on Twitter that he is working to stop the publication of the book. Responding to a request by Congress troll Saket Gokhale to somehow stop the book, Dalrymple had replied, “I’m on it. As are several other Bloomsbury authors”.

Replying to another Twitter user with the same request, Dalrymple had replied, “Just seen this and onto it”. The leftist author had also tagged several other authors in his tweets, implying that he was requesting them to put pressure on the publishing house to pulp the book.

Now the tweet by Aatish Taseer confirms that it was the leftist author William Dalrymple who pressurised Bloomsbury to withdraw the book. The book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ is authored by Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra. The book, which is a factual account based on investigation and interviews conducted by the authors, was to be released in September. They withdrew the book even as the authors were attending a virtual event to launch the book.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

