BMC removes illegal loudspeaker at Mankhurd for which Karishma Bhosale was heckled by Muslims, was sent notice by Mumbai police

Karishma Bhosale who was heckled and accosted by local Muslims for objecting to the volume of azaan that blared through the loudspeakers installed in her neighbourhood has taken to Twitter to confirm the news.

BMC removes illegal loudspeaker belonging to a mosque in Mankhurd
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed the illegal loudspeaker belonging to the Noori Ilahi Sunni Welfare Association’s mosque in Mankhurd, for which the Mumbai police under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra had on June 29 issued a notice to Karishma Bhosale and her mother for requesting the mosque authorities to lower the volume of loudspeaker that blared azaan.

Karishma Bhosale who had objected to the volume of azaan that blared through the loudspeakers installed in her neighbourhood has taken to Twitter to confirm the news.

BJP’s Mumbai General Secretary Vivekanand Gupta, who had also supported Karishma Bhosale in her protest against the illegal use of the loudspeaker by the mosque in Mankhurd, also took to the microblogging site to share the news.

BMC removed the loudspeaker that is fine, but actually Mumbai police should have done it: Adv. Vivekanand Gupta on the removal of loudspeaker in Mankhurd

When OpIndia spoke to Adv. Vivekanand Gupta, he said that the task which the Mumbai police should have done in the month of June was ultimately carried out by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today. He apprised that the pole on which the loudspeaker was fixed, stood on BMC’s road, because of which the civic body had put up a notice somewhere in the month of July, informing the mosque that if they did not remove the illegal loudspeaker at the earliest, it would be removed by the civic body. And today the Municipal Corporation finally removed it, confirmed Gupta.

Criticising the Mumbai police, he said that the Mumbai police under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government instead of issuing a notice to Karishma Bhosale and her mother should have followed the Supreme Court and High Court guidelines and remove the illegal loudspeaker in the locality. “BMC removed the loudspeaker that is fine, but actually Mumbai police should have done it”, said Gupta slamming the Mumbai police for not doing its duty sincerely.

Gupta asserted that though many Hindu organisations, like VHP, Bajrang Dal and Durga Vahini Sena had supported Karishma Bhosale in her endeavour and provided her protection from the local Muslim who had ominously intimidated her for requesting to lower the volume of azaan, BJP’s Kirit Somaiya had specially put in a lot of effort and provided all kind of support to Karishma.

BJP national executive member Kirit Somaiya, has also taken to Twitter to confirm the news.

Mumbai Police had issued notice to Karishma Bhosale calling her request in “inappropriate”

The notice issued by Mumbai police on June 29 was addressed to Karishma’s mother, Varsha Ganesh Bhosale, which stated that it was inappropriate on the part of Karishma to have visited the Noori Ilahi Sunni Welfare Association’s mosque in Mankhurd and asked its authorities to reduce the volume of azaan that blared through its loudspeaker.

The notice read that such acts pose a threat to “law and order situation” in the region and directed Karishma and her mother to abide by the rules, failing which they will be booked under Section 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating the notice served under Section 149 and appropriate action will be initiated against them.

Karishma Bhosle accosted, heckled by local Muslims

We reported how Karishma Bhosale, a resident of Mankhurd, was accosted, heckled and intimidated by a raft of belligerent Muslims after she visited the Noori Ilahi Sunni Welfare Association’s mosque with her request. In a series of tweets, Ms Karishma expressed the ordeal she had to go through at the mosque on Twitter. 

