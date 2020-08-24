Monday, August 24, 2020
Updated:

Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

After seven hour marathon session, it is finally revealed that Sonia Gandhi will continue as party president.

OpIndia Staff
Congress CWC meeting is underway (image courtesy: @ANI on Twitter)
After seven hour marathon session, Congress Working Committee has finally concluded that Sonia Gandhi will continue to be interim President despite the deliberations and rumours that she may step down and let a non-Gandhi, and hopefully a non-Vadra, take over as party president.

Detailed resolutions are currently being drafted. New President may be elected within next six months.

The Congress Working Committee meeting commenced at around 11 AM and multiple media houses citing ‘sources’ are sharing inputs which are all over the place. Like those high school competitions where everyone knows the teacher’s favourite will win all debate competitions despite better candidates, everyone is quite sure if the Congress president isn’t a Gandhi (or Vadra), the de facto President will still be one from 10, Janpath.

Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) had again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.

Sonia Gandhi offered to step down while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh urged her to stay on.

Rahul Gandhi questioned why the letter was sent when Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised.
Former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of letter by 23 Congress leaders appealing for a total overhaul of the party leadership and accused them of colluding with the BJP.

He also questioned the timing of the letter. Upset, Kapil Sibal has now resorted to sly tweeting. Oh, he later deleted the tweet.
Kapil Sibal tweet

He said he was informed how Rahul Gandhi never said that the old guard of Congress is colluding with BJP and hence withdrew the tweet.

Though, his colleague, Ghulam Nabi Azad seems to be having different thoughts. Except, after Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, he has now offered to quit. (Though now that Sibal has withdrawn his tweet, we are still not sure whether his offer to resign holds true.) He later took to Twitter to ‘clarify’ his position on the confusion. The entire drama makes no sense as of now. Except to Rahul Gandhi fangirl Sanjukta, who seems to have figure it out. Updates: More Congress leaders now want Sonia Gandhi to continue.

The meeting finally got over and it is now confirmed that Sonia Gandhi will continue to be party’s president.

Note: The article is updated to reflect recent changes. Hope it was as entertaining for you as it was for us.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

