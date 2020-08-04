Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi: Anwar pretends to be a Hindu, befriends a woman and rapes her for...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Anwar pretends to be a Hindu, befriends a woman and rapes her for months on pretext of marriage

20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Muslim man who pretended to be a Hindu on the pretext of marrying her.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi man Anwar pretends to be a Hindu and befriends a woman and then rapes her (representational image courtesy: mynation.com)
3

A case of Love Jihad has come into light in Kirari area of Delhi. According to the report published in Hindi daily Jagran, the accused told the girl that he is a Hindu. He raped her for several months and took lakhs of rupees. It has been alleged that the accused forced her to convert and then get married to him. Later he refused to take her to his home. The victim has filed a complaint against Anwar alias Anu at Prem Nagar Police station under several sections including rape, intimidation, fraud and illegal marriage.

What is the case?

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she is 20 years old who used to work as a teacher in a computer center. She met Anwar, who lives in Prem Nagar phase 2, in January 2019 in the computer center. He described himself as a Hindu and befriended her. They used to go out together, and in March, he took her to his room. He gave her a cold drink, and as soon as she drank it, she lost her consciousness. After that, the accused allegedly raped her. He also made a video of her. When she woke up and started crying, he promised that he would marry her. He continued to rape her on the pretext that he will post her video on social media. Later he refused to marry her, but when the victim threatened to file a police complaint, he took her to a temple and got married to her after changing his religion. That was the time when the victim came to know about Anwar’s real identity.

Anwar kept victim away from his home

According to the victim, Anwar did not take her to his home after the alleged marriage. She kept on living with her parents for several months. After pressurizing Anwar for months, he agreed to take her home. He alleged that his parents refused to accept her as his wife and took a house on rent near Pratap Bagh. He used to spend a day with her and then leave her back home.

The victim gave him jewelry and cash

The victim in her complaint alleged that Anwar took jewelry worth lakhs and around 6.5 lakh in cash from her. He allegedly gave the money and jewelry to his father Khalid and brother Iqbal. The victim said that he mortgaged her jewelry to Muthoot Finance Company. When she came to know his real motive, she filed the complaint to the police.

OpIndia tried to get in touch with the police but could not get through. We shall update the report once we have more information.

Love Jihad cases are increasing

This is not an isolated case of Love Jihad, where a person from a particular community changed his name and got involved with a Hindu girl. Recently, OpIndia published the story of Priya who got married to Shamshad under the pretext that he belongs to the Gujjar community.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslove jihad, delhi love jihad,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir
Read more
Opinions

Five forms of apartheid that were wiped out when Article 370 was removed

Abhishek Banerjee -
It will be a year since Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu & Kashmir finally became an integral part of India without any riders attached.
Read more

Ram Lalla is not ‘Sabke Ram’, such claims are designed to weaken the Hindu claim to their own Gods

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, a narrative of 'Sabke ram' is being created to deny the Hindu claim to Rama.

Breathtaking visuals of the proposed structure of Bhavya Ram Mandir released by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra today released first visuals of the proposed Bhavya Ram Mandir structure.

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.

Liberals, Islamists get triggered as Congress leaders show soft Hindutva ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets welcoming the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi: Anwar pretends to be a Hindu, befriends a woman and rapes her for months on pretext of marriage

OpIndia Staff -
As per a report by Jagran, Anwar even took lakhs of rupees from the woman under the pretext of marriage.
Read more
News Reports

Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Owaisi a ‘joker’, says it is his family’s wish to build the Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
The self-proclaimed Mughal heir, Prince Tucy called AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi a joker for objecting to PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case gets murkier: As Maha govt puts hurdles in front of Bihar Police, Bihar govt recommends CBI enquiry

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Mumbai Police had claimed that the files of the investigation into Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian's alleged suicide case have been deleted "accidentally".
Read more
Political History of India

Akhilesh Yadav as Chief Minister of UP banned the 84-kosi parikrama around the Ram Janmabhoomi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav tried his best to prevent Hindus from practising their religious faith with regards to Shri Rama at Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

’There’s a thin line between free speech and contempt that you may have crossed: SC rebukes Prashant Bhushan in 2010 contempt case

OpIndia Staff -
The said contempt case was registered against Bhushan for a 2009 interview to Tehelka magazine where he had accused the judiciary of corruption.
Read more
Opinions

Five forms of apartheid that were wiped out when Article 370 was removed

Abhishek Banerjee -
It will be a year since Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu & Kashmir finally became an integral part of India without any riders attached.
Read more
Opinions

Ram Lalla is not ‘Sabke Ram’, such claims are designed to weaken the Hindu claim to their own Gods

K Bhattacharjee -
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, a narrative of 'Sabke ram' is being created to deny the Hindu claim to Rama.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Padmashri Mohd Sharif, who has been cremating unclaimed dead bodies for years, invited for Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Sharif was awarded the Padmashri in January this year for cremating thousands of unclaimed dead bodies over the past 27 years.
Read more
News Reports

Breathtaking visuals of the proposed structure of Bhavya Ram Mandir released by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

OpIndia Staff -
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra today released first visuals of the proposed Bhavya Ram Mandir structure.
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,791FansLike
421,143FollowersFollow
289,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com