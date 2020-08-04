Delhi: Anwar pretends to be a Hindu, befriends a woman and rapes her for months on pretext of marriage

A case of Love Jihad has come into light in Kirari area of Delhi. According to the report published in Hindi daily Jagran, the accused told the girl that he is a Hindu. He raped her for several months and took lakhs of rupees. It has been alleged that the accused forced her to convert and then get married to him. Later he refused to take her to his home. The victim has filed a complaint against Anwar alias Anu at Prem Nagar Police station under several sections including rape, intimidation, fraud and illegal marriage.

What is the case?

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she is 20 years old who used to work as a teacher in a computer center. She met Anwar, who lives in Prem Nagar phase 2, in January 2019 in the computer center. He described himself as a Hindu and befriended her. They used to go out together, and in March, he took her to his room. He gave her a cold drink, and as soon as she drank it, she lost her consciousness. After that, the accused allegedly raped her. He also made a video of her. When she woke up and started crying, he promised that he would marry her. He continued to rape her on the pretext that he will post her video on social media. Later he refused to marry her, but when the victim threatened to file a police complaint, he took her to a temple and got married to her after changing his religion. That was the time when the victim came to know about Anwar’s real identity.

Anwar kept victim away from his home

According to the victim, Anwar did not take her to his home after the alleged marriage. She kept on living with her parents for several months. After pressurizing Anwar for months, he agreed to take her home. He alleged that his parents refused to accept her as his wife and took a house on rent near Pratap Bagh. He used to spend a day with her and then leave her back home.

The victim gave him jewelry and cash

The victim in her complaint alleged that Anwar took jewelry worth lakhs and around 6.5 lakh in cash from her. He allegedly gave the money and jewelry to his father Khalid and brother Iqbal. The victim said that he mortgaged her jewelry to Muthoot Finance Company. When she came to know his real motive, she filed the complaint to the police.

OpIndia tried to get in touch with the police but could not get through. We shall update the report once we have more information.

Love Jihad cases are increasing

This is not an isolated case of Love Jihad, where a person from a particular community changed his name and got involved with a Hindu girl. Recently, OpIndia published the story of Priya who got married to Shamshad under the pretext that he belongs to the Gujjar community.