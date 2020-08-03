Monday, August 3, 2020
Home Opinions There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots
Editor's picksOpinions
Updated:

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

That’s who the modern liberal is. They lie to you with such amazing confidence that you start believing in them.

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Delhi anti-Hindu riots took place in national capital in February 2020 (image courtesy: tribuneindia.com)
22

It was always a matter of common sense. The eyes of the world are upon us. Delhi is all set to welcome the President of the United States. Then, the evening before his scheduled arrival, riots break out in the capital. Thick clouds of smoke rise high above the city as the world media watches.

The US President finishes his visit and his plane takes off. The violence stops. As if someone has pulled a switch.

You don’t even need to ask who was behind the violence. Anyone with common sense would know that this could only have been done by opponents of Prime Minister Modi, trying to embarrass him in front of the world.

But in this case, common sense was facing two powerful enemies: brazen shamelessness of the liberal ecosystem and their overwhelming vice like grip over global media outlets. And thus was born the smear against Hindus, especially the Hindu right, of engineering riots in Delhi. Some went so far as to call it “genocide.”

From Day 1, this was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive. There were viral videos of stones and petrol bombs thrown from the houses of ‘secular’ leaders. Legions of police and media persons later thronged their homes to see their inventory of acid, stones, rods, petrol bombs and assorted riot ammunition.

We had not one or two people, but entire localities pointing fingers at who killed IB employee Ankit Sharma. On TV channel after TV channel. We had the dead body of Ankit Sharma, recovered from the gutter, with injuries too many to count.

And yet the smear continued. They called Hindus the worst of names, starting with Nazi.

Now we even have a confession from Tahir Hussain.

Tahir Hussain confesses he wanted to ‘teach Hindus a lesson’

In his confession, Tahir Hussain has also named people such as Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid as well as the PFI.

The liberal ecosystem was ahead here as well. They had started raising the pitch over Khalid Saifi a while ago, highlighting the fact that he has a wife and kids. The familiar template, from “headmaster’s son” to “math teacher” to “video game player.” Whenever a ‘secularist’ is accused of a crime, go find some small human aspect of his life that a common person can relate to.

In a world where Osama bin Laden is remembered as “husband and father” and ISIS chief Baghdadi is remembered as “austere religious preacher,” creating sympathy for small fry like Khalid Saifi is no big deal for liberal media.

And therefore, no matter how many facts pile on, the insane global liberal narrative around Delhi riots continues. They don’t have motive, witnesses, physical evidence, confessions, anything to put the blame of Hindus. But they have friends in powerful places and that is what counts.

If control over media is one pillar of the liberal narrative, brazen shamelessness is the other. Almost exactly five years ago, as many as 15000 people from the secular community gathered in the heart of Mumbai to pay last respects to terrorist Yakub Memon. They did it with the whole world watching: a public celebration of one of the worst terror attack in India’s history.

As counter-intuitive as it may seem, the brazenness works in their favor. In terms of public perception. If you can tell a lie, so many times and so brazenly, looking people in the eye, with no trace of confusion or regret, they will start believing you. So bringing 15,000 people to the streets to support Yakub Memon is perverse, but it works. Especially in the court of global opinion. Not everyone in America knows intimately about events in India. Whoever speaks with more confidence has a chance of being believed.

Did you know that the term “conman” is actually short for “confidence man?” The oldest references are to a New York man in the 1840s who would walk up to people on the street and politely ask for their watch. He never snatched anything. They gave it to him. It was art, really.

That’s who the modern liberal is. They lie to you with such amazing confidence that you start believing in them.

There is only one way to stop the confidence man. It’s common sense. So unplug yourself from the silly narratives about Delhi riots. And just ask yourself: who had the motive?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Searched termswho did delhi riots, delhi riots, delhi riots liberals

Trending now

News Reports

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

OpIndia Staff -
At a time as historic as this one, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh goes on to spread fear and suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Opinions

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.
Read more

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: BMC forcefully ‘quarantines’ Bihar Police officer, DGP Bihar says he was not even provided accommodation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police's behaviour in the case has been criticised by many. Earlier there were reports that the many aspects of the case are being covered up due to involvement of some high profile persons.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more
Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

OpIndia Staff -
At a time as historic as this one, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh goes on to spread fear and suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Politics

BJP slams Times Now for claiming 21 BJP leaders, including 4 MPs and 1 MLA, ‘likely to join TMC’, calls it fake news

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal unit of the BJP slammed Times Now for claiming in a report that 21 of its leaders were 'likely to join' Trinamool Congress
Read more
Opinions

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.
Read more
News Reports

Tavleen Singh comes out to defend her son Aatish Taseer for spewing venom on Amit Shah, lies through her teeth

OpIndia Staff -
Aatish Taseer still outraged about his OCI status revocation, uses vile, abusive words for India's Home Minister.
Read more
News Reports

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-China protests take place in Canada: ‘Covid-19 Made-in-China’ slogans raised

OpIndia Staff -
"China lied, people died" slogan were raised in Canada during the protest.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: BMC forcefully ‘quarantines’ Bihar Police officer, DGP Bihar says he was not even provided accommodation

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police's behaviour in the case has been criticised by many. Earlier there were reports that the many aspects of the case are being covered up due to involvement of some high profile persons.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mind your own business’: Capt Amarinder Singh accuses Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics over Punjab hooch tragedy

OpIndia Staff -
Hitting out on his Delhi counterpart, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked Kejriwal to 'mind his own business' for demanding CBI probe in the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed lives of over 100 people.
Read more
News Reports

Tripura: FIR registered against CPIM leader and social media accounts of the party for spreading fake news on social media: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM blames BJP and RSS for a statue fallen due to heavy rain in Tripura, FIR registered for spreading fake news
Read more

Connect with us

238,628FansLike
420,468FollowersFollow
288,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com