Rana Ayyub, the Islamist troll masquerading as a journalist, has now come out in defence of Khalid Saifi, one of the key conspirators and the facilitator of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. Earlier, she had given a clean chit to Muslim mobs and Islamists who unleashed massive violence in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Deviously trying to play the victim card, Rana Ayyub took to Twitter on Monday to post an extremely emotional Tweet to renounce the two-month-long imprisonment of Khalid Saifi. She said that as Eid was approaching Saifi’s children must be asking: ‘Will daddy come home for eid’, ‘will he come for my birthday’. She wrote that these innocent questions remain unanswered as Saifi continues to be incarcerated.

Though through her heart-breaking Tweet, Rana Ayyub tries her best to whitewash the crimes and project her fellow Muslim brethren as the victim, who has been paying the price for the Modi government’s high-headedness, it would probably make sense to reminisce her and alert Khalid’s family about the criminal charges he is in jail for.

Khalid Saifi was first arrested from the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site at Delhi’s Khureji Khas on February 26, 2020.

On June 9, 2020, Khalid Saifi was arrested by the Delhi police crime branch for his role in Delhi anti-Hindu riots. He is allegedly one of the key conspirators and also named as the “facilitator” of the violence that took place in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots in February this year.

Khalid Saifi was in contact with Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain

Saifi was named as an accused in the third charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police in connection with the Delhi violence case. He is also said to have attended the January 8 meeting at Shaheen Bagh, where Muslims were holding an anti-CAA protest for almost a month. Moreover, Khalid Saifi is known to be the person who had facilitated the meeting between JNU’s ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang activist Umar Khalid and IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder accused, the AAP suspended councillor, Tahir Hussain.

The charge sheet filed in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and Tahir Hussain’s role in the riots, it is explicitly mentioned that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for the riots in January when Hussain had met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh.

Khalid Saifi ran the ‘Shaheen Bagh control room’ to incite, organise and facilitate the Delhi anti-Hindu riot

The charge sheet reportedly mentioned that Saifi ran the ‘Shaheen Bagh control room’ to incite, organise and facilitate the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

On July 4, as the investigation in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots progressed, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, unearthed a connection between hate preacher Zakir Naik and Khalid Saifi. According to reports, Saifi had met Zakir Naik in Malaysia to raise funds for the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. It was also reported that “facilitator” Khalid Saifi also received funds from an unidentified Non-Resident Indian (NRI) living in Singapore other than Zakir Naik. The money was then transferred to an NGO run by Umar Khalid and his partner in crime.

Khaild Saifi familiar with many AAP leaders and media persons

Saifi seemed to be a well-connected and an influential man familiar with many AAP leaders and media persons. Images found in social media showed him smiling and posing with Delhi CM Arvind, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, journalists Ravish Kumar, Rajdeep Sardesai, Arfa Khanum, Abhisar Sharma and RJ Syema.

Moreover, Khalid Saifi is the founder of United Against Hate, an organisation which led the anti-CAA protests in the country. It is pertinent to note here that HM Amit Shah had made a special mention of this organisation during the parliamentary debate on Delhi’s riots.

Basically, to sum it up, Khaldi Saifi, whom Rana Ayub is trying to defend here, is a dangerous criminal according to the chargesheets who had organised and facilitated the anti-Hindu riots that convulsed the national capital in February this year.