Monday, July 20, 2020
Home Editor's picks Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about his daddy’s crimes

Basically, to sum it up, Khaldi Saifi, whom Rana Ayub is trying to defend here, is a dangerous criminal according to the chargesheets who had organised and facilitated the anti-Hindu riots that convulsed the national capital in February this year.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rana Ayyub played the victim card over Khalid Saifi
Rana Ayyub (left) Khalid Saifi (right)
2

Rana Ayyub, the Islamist troll masquerading as a journalist, has now come out in defence of Khalid Saifi, one of the key conspirators and the facilitator of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. Earlier, she had given a clean chit to Muslim mobs and Islamists who unleashed massive violence in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Deviously trying to play the victim card, Rana Ayyub took to Twitter on Monday to post an extremely emotional Tweet to renounce the two-month-long imprisonment of Khalid Saifi. She said that as Eid was approaching Saifi’s children must be asking: ‘Will daddy come home for eid’, ‘will he come for my birthday’. She wrote that these innocent questions remain unanswered as Saifi continues to be incarcerated.

Though through her heart-breaking Tweet, Rana Ayyub tries her best to whitewash the crimes and project her fellow Muslim brethren as the victim, who has been paying the price for the Modi government’s high-headedness, it would probably make sense to reminisce her and alert Khalid’s family about the criminal charges he is in jail for.

Khalid Saifi was first arrested from the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site at Delhi’s Khureji Khas on February 26, 2020.

On June 9, 2020, Khalid Saifi was arrested by the Delhi police crime branch for his role in Delhi anti-Hindu riots. He is allegedly one of the key conspirators and also named as the “facilitator” of the violence that took place in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots in February this year.

Khalid Saifi was in contact with Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain

Saifi was named as an accused in the third charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police in connection with the Delhi violence case. He is also said to have attended the January 8 meeting at Shaheen Bagh, where Muslims were holding an anti-CAA protest for almost a month. Moreover, Khalid Saifi is known to be the person who had facilitated the meeting between JNU’s ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang activist Umar Khalid and IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder accused, the AAP suspended councillor, Tahir Hussain.

The charge sheet filed in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and Tahir Hussain’s role in the riots, it is explicitly mentioned that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for the riots in January when Hussain had met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh.

Khalid Saifi ran the ‘Shaheen Bagh control room’ to incite, organise and facilitate the Delhi anti-Hindu riot

The charge sheet reportedly mentioned that Saifi ran the ‘Shaheen Bagh control room’ to incite, organise and facilitate the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

On July 4, as the investigation in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots progressed, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, unearthed a connection between hate preacher Zakir Naik and Khalid Saifi. According to reports, Saifi had met Zakir Naik in Malaysia to raise funds for the Delhi anti-Hindu riots. It was also reported that “facilitator” Khalid Saifi also received funds from an unidentified Non-Resident Indian (NRI) living in Singapore other than Zakir Naik. The money was then transferred to an NGO run by Umar Khalid and his partner in crime.

Khaild Saifi familiar with many AAP leaders and media persons

Saifi seemed to be a well-connected and an influential man familiar with many AAP leaders and media persons. Images found in social media showed him smiling and posing with Delhi CM Arvind, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, journalists Ravish Kumar, Rajdeep Sardesai, Arfa Khanum, Abhisar Sharma and RJ Syema.

Moreover, Khalid Saifi is the founder of United Against Hate, an organisation which led the anti-CAA protests in the country. It is pertinent to note here that HM Amit Shah had made a special mention of this organisation during the parliamentary debate on Delhi’s riots. 

Basically, to sum it up, Khaldi Saifi, whom Rana Ayub is trying to defend here, is a dangerous criminal according to the chargesheets who had organised and facilitated the anti-Hindu riots that convulsed the national capital in February this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termskhalid saifi

Trending now

Editor's picks

Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about his daddy’s crimes

OpIndia Staff -
It becomes imperative to remind Rana Ayyub about the allegations against Khalid Saifi, whom she tries to project as the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School in Delhi comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics, stringent action demanded

K Bhattacharjee -
Tagore International School has come under intense criticism after a post on Facebook made by a LGBT organisation in June 2018 went viral.
Read more

PETA India lies about not having a foreign chief functionary: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Startling details have emerged regarding the functioning of PETA India since the latest controversy over Bakr-Eid.

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family gets beaten up by Muslims after pigs reared by former enters their house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the Motipur area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, one Nasiruddin and his accomplices attacked a house of Dalit for rearing pigs.

“Sachin Pilot nikamma hai, nakaara hai”: Ashok Gehlot says he is not here to ‘sell baingan’. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot alleged that Sachin Pilot had backstabbed the party despite being respected for seven long years

‘Nehru did not attend Somnath Bhumi Puja’: Congress, NCP question PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit for Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the Ram Mandir is scheduled for 5th August. PM Modi is likely to attend the same.

Recently Popular

News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

Taapsee Pannu’s befitting U-turn: Three years after saying it doesn’t exist, claims she lost work because of nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more
Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more

Latest News

Editor's picks

Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about his daddy’s crimes

OpIndia Staff -
It becomes imperative to remind Rana Ayyub about the allegations against Khalid Saifi, whom she tries to project as the victim.
Read more
News Reports

BJP stalwart LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi, along with LK Advani and others, is set to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi on August 5 for Bhumi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

University of Oxford’s Coronavirus vaccine shows positive results in early trials, results ‘promising’ according to experts

OpIndia Staff -
The early trials showed that the Coronavirus vaccine led the cells to making antibodies and T-cells that can fight Covid-19.
Read more
Politics

Omar Abdullah to sue Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for insinuating he was released because Sachin Pilot is his brother-in-law

OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu Kashmir National Conference has hit out at Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for linking the release of Omar Abdullah to Sachin Pilot.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik seconds Nepal PM’s ‘Shri Ram is Nepali’ claim, mocks Lord Hanuman by referring to India as “land of monkeys”

OpIndia Staff -
Casteist slurs, abusive and sexiest jibes, and an untriggered display of anger are what Devdutt Pattanaik posts are all about
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School in Delhi comes under fire for brainwashing children into gender identity politics, stringent action demanded

K Bhattacharjee -
Tagore International School has come under intense criticism after a post on Facebook made by a LGBT organisation in June 2018 went viral.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
News Reports

PETA India lies about not having a foreign chief functionary: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Startling details have emerged regarding the functioning of PETA India since the latest controversy over Bakr-Eid.
Read more
News Reports

Man commits suicide at Congress headquarters, body recovered from servant’s quarter

OpIndia Staff -
A staff member at the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi committed suicide in the servant quarter.
Read more

Connect with us

236,831FansLike
411,492FollowersFollow
278,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com