Monday, August 10, 2020
DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

An accused, Gulfisha alias Gul, who has been arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has made a big disclosure about the Delhi riots.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi University Professor Apoorvanand behind the conspiracy of Delhi riots, says Gulfisha
Delhi riots(L) and Professor Apoorvanand(R)
A shocking revelation has come to the fore with regard to the Delhi riots that erupted in the national capital earlier this year. An accused, Gulfisha alias Gul, who has been arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), has made a big disclosure about the Delhi riots. Zee News reports that according to Gulfisha, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand has been the mastermind behind the conspiracy to incite riots in Delhi. A Burqa-clad Khwateen team had been prepared for the riots. Gulfisha claimed that Apoorvanand had issued them an advance heads-up presaging riots.

Furthermore, Gulfisha also added that Professor Apoorvanand also lavished praises on the students after riots ensued in the national capital. However, he asked them to not name him or the ‘Pinjra Tod’ group if they are caught by the police for stoking riots. The professor had sent us a message for the riots, following which we were asked to collect stones, empty bottles, acid, knives and the Khwateen members were asked to stuff dry red chillies, Gulfisha said.

Riots were incited to portray Indian government as anti-Muslim

She also said that Professor Apoorvanand told them that the Jamia Coordination Committee(JCC) was going to organise a movement at 20-25 places across Delhi and the purpose of the movement to portray the Indian government as an oppressive regime that discriminates against the Muslims. “This will only happen if riots take place under the guise of the protests,” Gulfisha quoted Professor Apoorvanand.

The report further states that Gulfisha had created two separate WhatsApp groups for the riots through which the riots were planned. She added that she would wear a burqa and go to lanes and bylanes and convince women and children to come to the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests. She said that the reason to bring in women was that if police forcibly picks them up then it will create a huge scene like Shaheen Bagh.

Umar Khalid played central role in coordinating Delhi riots conspiracy between different organisations

Regarding Umar Khalid’s role in Delhi riots, Gulfisha said, “We had clandestine meetings with Professor Apoorvanand, Umar Khalid and Digar members. Umar Khalid told us that he had good relations with PFI and JCC. There is no shortage of money. With their help, we will overthrow the Modi government. Umar Khalid treated Professor Apoorvanand as his father.”

Zee News report further states that Gulfisha said she came in touch with Pinjra Tod’s Devangana and Paroma Rai through which she got in touch with DU’s Prof Apoorvananad and Rahul Roy. Through Roy she met Umar Khalid. “It was then that Prof Apoorvanand and Rahul Roy explained to us that we can bring the government on its knees by protesting under the guise of citizenship laws,” she said.

She added that from JCC members helped them in protests in all the forms. “Umar Khalid used to give us money and give provocative speeches to get people to join the protests,” she adds.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

