Friday, June 26, 2020
Home News Reports Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 'activists' released, arrested for...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged with

Calling the anti-CAA hoodlums, who were instrumental in instigating the mob to unleash a spree of violence across the whole country, "human rights defenders", the UN OHCHR urges India to release them immediately.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Image credit: DNA India
246

Despite the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, reiterating to the United Nations’ Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) that CAA is an internal affair of India and that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues related to India’s sovereignty, the UN body has yet again intervened, raising objections at the judicial action initiated against the anti-CAA protestors and rioters by the central government.

Calling the anti-CAA hoodlums, who were instrumental in instigating the mob to unleash a spree of violence across the whole country, “human rights defenders”, the OHCHR urges India to release them immediately.

“These defenders, many of them students, appear to have been arrested simply because they exercised their right to denounce and protest against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), and their arrest seems clearly designed to send a chilling message to India’s vibrant civil society that criticism of government policies will not be tolerated,” the UN body experts said.

“Authorities should immediately release all human rights defenders who are currently being held in pre-trial detention without sufficient evidence, often simply on the basis of speeches they made criticising the discriminatory nature of the CAA,” they said.

OHCHR lists names of 11 anti-CAA protestors whom it wants India to release

Calling the arrest of Safoora Zargar “one of the most alarming cases”, the United Nation’ OHCHR mentioned the name of 11 such anti-CAA hoodlums, whom it wanted India to release. The names being, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Dr Kafeel Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Akhil Gogoi.

It is pertinent to note here, that all the names which found a mention by the UN’s OHCHR were arrested in connection with the violent demonstrations that rocked several parts of the country, especially the national capital and eventually culminated into full-blown communal riots in the northeast Delhi.

Safoora Zargar

While the United Nations’ OHCHR, which tries to vilify the government for allowing the incarceration of a pregnant woman, chooses to turn a blind eye towards her culpability, it becomes imperative to note that the Jamia student, Safoora Zargar, who was recently granted bail on humanitarian grounds, was accused of inciting mob on Jafrabad Metro Station in Delhi that led to Delhi riots in February 2020. She had been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Her previous bail pleas were rejected by the Delhi Hingh Court noting that the “gravity of offence” against arrested Jamia coordination committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar was serious.

Her arrest has led to a barrage of propaganda accusing the Delhi Police of ‘anti-Muslim’ bias. The Delhi Police had recently slammed far-left propagandists at The Wire for making such dubious allegations.

Meeran Haider

On April 2, the Delhi police arrested a student leader of the Jamia Millia University for instigating violence during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

According to the reports, Meeran Haider, a 35-year-old a PhD student from Jamia Millia Islamia University, was arrested in connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi that have claimed the lives of 53 people and left over 400 injured.

Meeran Haider is also the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal youth wing’s Delhi unit. Meeran Haider is also a member of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC).

Reports said that Haider and his few associates had mobilised around 60 people to instigate riots in the national capital. He was also allegedly present in the Chand Bagh area during the riots. The accused had also run Whatsapp groups to incite riots in Delhi.

Gulfisha Fatima

Gulfisha Fatima is one of the Pinjra Tod protesters who was arrested for her patently anti-national and seditious activities which led to the communal violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi in February. A Delhi court had last month granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima.

Asif Iqbal Tanha

Arrested on May 17 in the Delhi riots case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has booked the Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for purportedly being a part of a larger conspiracy behind the February riots in northeast Delhi.

The development comes days after the Delhi Police’s crime branch arrested the SIO member and Jamia student in connection with the violence that erupted in the national capital during the anti-CAA protests in December last year. He is a resident of Shaheen Bagh.

The police argued in the court that Tanha’s custody was required to uncover the larger conspiracy and to confront him with the electronic data collected during the investigation.

Tanha, a member of the Students Islamic Organisation and a part of Jamia Coordination Committee which led the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Devangana Kalita

On June 6, the Delhi police investigating the north-east Delhi riots case, booked the second Pinjra Tod activist, Devangana Kalita, under stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). She was arrested on May 23 on the allegations of inciting violence.

The JNU student and far-left group Pinjra Tod activist has been booked under the anti-terror charges for allegedly conspiring to incite riots in the parts of Delhi and involving in Unlawful activities.

She was arrested on May 23 by the special cell of Delhi police. The court permitted police to interrogate her and if required arrest her formally on June 3. Devangana has been booked under several sections related to sedition, an attempt to murder, murder, criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc as per a lawyer. This was the fourth case for which Devangana was booked for within a few weeks. The two other cases relate to North-east Delhi riots while one of them is related to the violence that burst out in early December last year.

Natasha Narwal

Before Devangana Kalita, the Delhi Police booked ultra-left activist Natasha Narwal of the controversial group ‘Pinjra Tod’ under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February. She was the 7th person to be booked under UAPA in the case. 

Khalid Saifi

On June 9, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had arrested Khalid Saifi, allegedly one of the key conspirators of the violence that took place in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots in February this year.

Saifi is named as an accused in the third charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police in connection with the Delhi violence case. He is also said to have attended the January 8 meeting at Shaheen Bagh, where Muslims were holding an anti-CAA protest for almost a month.

Moreover, Khalid Saifi is known to be the person who had facilitated the meeting between JNU’s ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang activist Umar Khalid and IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder accused, the AAP suspended councillor, Tahir Hussain.

As per the Times Now report, Saifi has been named as one of the ‘facilitators’ of the riots. The charge sheet also reportedly mentions that Saifi ran the ‘Shaheen Bagh control room’ to incite, organise and facilitate the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Soon after Saifi’s was arrested, pictures of him smiling and posing with Delhi CM Arvind, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, journalists Ravish Kumar, Rajdeep Sardesai, Arfa Khanum, Abhisar Sharma and RJ Syema had emerged.

Shifa Ur Rehman

In April, Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested one Shifa-Ur-Rehman, the president of the Jamia Alumni Association (JMA), for involvement in the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

Delhi Police have stated that Shifa was caught on CCTV footage in riot-hit areas of North East Delhi. Technical evidence such as call records and Whatsapp messages have suggested his role in inciting mobs during the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. Delhi police, while deamding his custody, said that witnesses had revealed that Shifa Ur Rehman received funds from alumni association of JMI based in Middle Eastern countries and he was coordinating at the protest sites. 

Dr Kafeel Khan

The Uttar Pradesh police have slapped the National Security Act (NSA) against that controversial Gorakhpur ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan for making provocative comments during his speech on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 12, 2019.

Controversial ‘doctor’ Kafeel Khan arrested in Mumbai on January 30 for making a provocative speech in the Aligarh Muslim University campus on December 12th, 2019, inciting people against the CAA.

An FIR was filed against Kafeel for attempting to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb communal harmony. The FIR was registered under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on the 13th of December.

It is pertinent to note here that Kafeel Khan is one of the accused in the BRD Medical College and Hospital children’s death case in Gorakhpur. He had taken to social media to spread false news that he had been given a ‘clean chit’ in the 2017 case in a departmental inquiry. The Uttar Pradesh government had in October initiated a fresh inquiry against him for spreading misinformation in the media and forcibly entering a hospital and trying to treat patients during his suspension period.

Sharjeel Imam

The rabid Islamist Sharjeel Imam was arrested by the Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad. Sedition charges were filed against him in multiple states for his remarks urging Muslims to cut off North East India from the rest of the country by blocking the Chicken’s neck. The arrest was made by the Delhi Police Crime Branch after he was absconding for four days. A manhunt was launched after the video of his seditious speech went viral on social media.

Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh had filed FIRs against him under charges of sedition and other offences for his secessionist statements.

A series of videos had gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest and a The Wire columnist was seen instigating Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. While speaking to Muslim mobs, he said, “Our aim is to cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India”.

Akhil Gogoi

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi while addressing a rally at Panitola in Assam’s Tinsukia district had issued a secessionist statement over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Gogoi had said that if Assamese sentiments are not respected than the state will have to secede from the Union Of India.

Akil Gogoi was already slapped with a sedition case on January 7, after he organised a rally and issued secessionist remarks at Guwahati on January 7, along with Sahitya Akademi winning litterateur Hiren Gohain and senior journalist Manjit Mahanta. The three were booked under sections of 120 (B), 121, 123 and 124 (A).

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) slammed by India

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the United Nations’ OHCHR has interfered in India internal matter. In March it had filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court of India against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The contentious move by the UN’s OHCHR implied that it wanted to be made a party in the existing petitions against the CAA. The message was conveyed to India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, Switzerland.

India had then slammed the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for interfering in its internal affair.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s links to Clinton Foundations, Ford Foundation, donations from several foreign govts and potential quid pro quo

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received donations from foreign governments other than China as well.
Read more
Law

Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court stays FIR filed by WB govt against OpIndia editors and CEO for reports published on the portal related to the state
Read more

Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India had previously slammed UN OHCHR after it filed application in SC against the implementation of CAA, yet, they have released a statement on 'activists' arrested for Delhi riots

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s links to Clinton Foundations, Ford Foundation, donations from several foreign govts and potential quid pro quo

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received donations from foreign governments other than China as well.
Read more
News Reports

TMC leader publicly shamed by locals in South 24 Paraganas for siphoning off compensation meant for Cyclone Amphan victims

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader Swapan Kumar Bhati gheraoed and shamed by public for illegally receiving compensation amount meant for victims of Cyclone Amphan
Read more
Law

Supreme Court stays FIRs against OpIndia editors and CEO filed by West Bengal govt seeking removal of reports, issues notice to state govt

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court stays FIR filed by WB govt against OpIndia editors and CEO for reports published on the portal related to the state
Read more
News Reports

Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wants 11 ‘activists’ released, arrested for Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here is what they have been charged...

OpIndia Staff -
India had previously slammed UN OHCHR after it filed application in SC against the implementation of CAA, yet, they have released a statement on 'activists' arrested for Delhi riots
Read more
Law

Petition filed in Supreme Court challenging the arbitrary ban in Kerala on animal sacrifice in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Plea was filed in the apex court on Thursday challenging a Kerala law that prohibits animal sacrifice for appeasement of deities in temples and temple precincts.
Read more
Opinions

Newslaundry’s Sharjeel Usmani glorifies Islamist Shahrukh Pathan, who fired at police officials during anti-Hindu riots in Delhi

Jinit Jain -
Sharjeel Usmani, who writes columns for Newslaundry, Firstpost and DailyO, posted a tweet hailing Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan as his 'hero'.
Read more
News Reports

US Senate passes bill for Hong Kong’s autonomy, proposes sanctions against China’s efforts to restrict autonomy

OpIndia Staff -
The bill was brought in by the Democrat Chris Van Hollen from Maryland and Republican Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
Read more
News Reports

Over 200 J&K youths issued Pakistani visas go missing, intel sources believe Pakistan training youths to carry out terror attacks in India

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has issued visas to 399 youth from jammu and Kashmir since 2017, out of which whereabouts of 218 are not known.
Read more
News Reports

Home Ministry calls out Reuters’ misleading report claiming Army has taken over COVID-19 facilities in Delhi, says ‘The news is far away from reality’

OpIndia Staff -
While one temporary Coronavirus hospital has been handed over to ITBP, Reuters claims all Delhi Coronavirus hospitals given to army
Read more
News Reports

“Deliberate attempts to cause misunderstanding between Bhutan and Assam”: Bhutan Govt denies claims that it has stopped irrigation water to Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Bhutan govt has clarified that due to Coronavirus, Assam farmers were not allowed to enter the country to repaid traditional irrigation channels
Read more

Connect with us

232,809FansLike
389,230FollowersFollow
257,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com