Garuda Prakashan servers crashed on Sunday evening in less than an hour of it opening itself for pre-booking of the Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story, a day after Bloomsbury India withdrew the publication.

It had opened for pre-booking a little after 9 PM on Sunday and in less than an hour, people were unable to access the website because of high server load as supporters rushed to book a copy for the upcoming book.

Garuda Prakashan had to open an alternate channel to accommodate the advanced bookings for the book after seeing the overwhelming response.

It seems like within less than an hour, the book sold over 10,000 copies.

Earlier today, Garuda Prakashan announced that it will be publishing the book that the liberals bullied Bloomsbury India to withdraw on Saturday.

The book’s author advocate Monika Arora informed that as per sentiment of the people, they are going ahead with Garuda Prakashan, a home-grown publishing start-up. The authors made the decision as they received no response from Bloomsbury for her email, asking them to formally confirming in writing that they are withdrawing the book. Bloomsbury had only informed the authors via phone that the book has been withdrawn, no formal communication was sent to terminate the contract.

The book authored by Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra was abruptly withdrawn by the publishing house under pressure from UK Office even as the authors were attending a virtual launch of the book yesterday.