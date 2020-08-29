The Prayagraj police, which arrested the radical Islamist Heer Khan alias Sana, on August 25, has taken to the microblogging site to inform that the vile YouTuber will now be kept in police remand for 5 days, beginning from today (August 29). Heer Khan was arrested for posting hateful anti-Hindu videos on her Youtube channel. The 28-year-old Muslim YouTuber has been booked under Sections 153A/505 IPC and 66 of IT Act.

Prayagraj Police will be interrogating Khan for the next five days

In these 5 days, the police will be interrogating the YouTuber to dig out information about the people whom the YouTuber was in contact with and of those who were funding her hate-campaigns. It is being believed that Heera Khan might be associated with many Islamic organisations and foreign gangs, which have been instrumental in spreading hatred against India and Hindus and have been instigating and funding the vile Youtuber for the same.

According to reports, on Tuesday (August 25), following a video conference with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SSP of Khuldabad PS, had himself interrogated Heer Khan. Owing to her defiance, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was called which tried interrogating her, but then, the reason behind her transgression could not be known.

News clip shared by Prayagraj Police

After Heer Khan’s arrest, Prayagraj police had recovered many anti-India and communally sensitive materials from the YouTuber’s house and during preliminary questioning, they gathered communally sensitive information from her. The police believe that there are many other things, like: Who was funding Heer Khan’s anti-national activities? From where did she get the expensive electronic gadgets recovered from her house? How much money was being spent on her hate-campaign every month? Heer Khan’s nexus with Islamic organisations and foreign gangs? which needs to be known.

Prayagraj Police in the lookout for the associates of Heer Khan

Besides, the Prayagraj police are also in the lookout from her maternal uncle and her other associates. According to one of the reports shared by the Prayagraj police, her uncle, who has a cloth shop in Allahabad’s Roshan Bagh locality. It is believed that he was the one who had encouraged Heer Khan to participate in the anti-CAA and NRC protest at Prayagraj’s Mansoor Ali Park where she had vociferously spoken against the government and its decision.

Apart from her uncle, the police are also searching for one of her relative who is said to be associated with Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind and also the son of this relative, who is a member of the Student Islamic Organization. According to reports, this father-son duo had radialised Heer Khan and inspired her to pilot her hate-campaign against Hindus, the government and India.

News clip shared by Prayagraj Police

According to reports, the police are also in search of another Heer Khan’s associate of currently lives in Saudi Arabia. He was allegedly arranging for the funds for the vile YouTuber to carry out her a hate-campaign.

Investigations have revealed that the Islamist YouTuber was in regular touch with two Pakistani youths over Whatsapp, besides being in contact with some youths from Saudi Arabia. She also regularly interacted with some youths from Hyderabad, Kanpur, Delhi, a student of Aligarh Muslim University and a Maulana.

Heer Khan inspired by dreaded terrorist and Jaish chief Masood Azhar

We had reported that in the past two years, Heer Khan had participated in many debates, protests and anti-India campaigns organised across the country. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Intelligence Agency which interrogated the YouTuber before she was sent to custody, also revealed that Heer indulged in spewing hate and venom on the social media after getting inspired by videos of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

Heer Khan arrested for her offensive, anti-Hindu YouTube videos

The arrest of the vile YouTuber came on the heels of a massive social media outrage against her for the video she posted on her YouTube channel with many demanding her arrest for the same. The Uttar Pradesh police subsequently lodged an FIR against her and has now arrested her. As per the report, Khan had initially tried to evade the cops.

In a video uploaded on August 23 on a now removed YouTube channel named “Black Day 5 August”, Khan went on an expletive filled rant which included making very derogatory comments against Goddess Sita. In the subsequent video posted the next day, she was seen threatening Hindus with rape and violence. Her vile videos soon went viral on social media sites after which many called for actions against her.