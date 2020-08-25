Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the media advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took to the microblogging site to confirm that the Prayagraj police have arrested the Muslim YouTuber Heer Khan, who had posted hateful anti-Hindu videos on her Youtube channel. She was hiding at her relative’s place, revealed Tripathi.

Police registers complaint against Heer Khan after uproar on social media

Earlier in the day, the Prayagraj police had registered a complaint in Khuldabad Police Station, after several social media users tagged Uttar Pradesh Police and urged them to take immediate action against her. Some Hindu leaders have also initiated complaints against the said Youtube user. Hashtag #ArrestHeerKhan had started trending on Twitter.

Heer Khan goes missing

It is believed that the said YouTuber had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name. The Prayagraj police raided several places in search of Heer Khan, who was finally found hiding in her relative’s house.

YouTuber uploaded extrmely offensive videos against Hindu gods

In a video uploaded on August 23, the YouTuber had used extremely foul, derogatory words against Hindu gods and goddesses. In the subsequent video posted the next day, she was seen threatening Hindus with rape and violence. Her vile videos soon went viral on social media sites after which many called for actions against her.