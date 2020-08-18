Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Home News Reports “Wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic”, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

“Wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic”, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha reveals how he engineered anti-CAA riots in Jamia

Asif Iqbal admitted to orchestrating a march of 2500-3000 people from the Gate no.7 of Jamia Millia Islamia on December 12

OpIndia Staff
Jamia 'student' Asif Iqbal wanted to turn India 'Islamic'. Read details
JNU student Asif Iqbal Tanha (Photo Credits: Scroll)
128

In a statement made to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha has revealed that he wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic, reported Zee News. Asif, a Jamia Millia Islamia student and member of the Student Islamist Organization (SIO) since 2014, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in May for purportedly being a part of a larger conspiracy behind the February riots in northeast Delhi.

Besides his desire to turn India into an Islamic country, he has made several other shocking revelations to the police. In his statement to the police, he revealed that he considered the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as anti-Muslim and therefore joined the students of Jamia Milia Islamia in opposing it. He also confessed to setting buses on fire under the garb of ‘peaceful protests.’

The Conspirator behind Jamia riots

As per the report, Asif Iqbal admitted to orchestrating a march of 2500-3000 people from the Gate no.7 of Jamia Millia Islamia on December 12. He revealed that Sharjeel Imam gave a provocative speech to encourage ‘protestors’ to execute a ‘chakka jam’ on December 13.

Asif confessed to organising a ‘Gandhi peace march’ on December 15 from the Jamia metro station to the Parliament via Zakir Nagar and Batla House. He stated that the purpose of naming it after Mahatma Gandhi was to lure more people into joining the march.

Asif Iqbal provoked people to break through police barricades

- Advertisement -

Reportedly, the Delhi police had set up barricades near the Surya Hotel to prevent the ‘protestors’ from surging forward. Asif Iqbal confessed to provoking people to break through the police barricades under the impression that the cops lacked the ‘guts’ to stop them.

However, his plans did not succeed as the police soon resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the unruly mob. The Jamia students then resorted to stone pelting, setting buses on fire, and creating mayhem on the streets of Delhi. As such, both the policemen and the ‘protestors’ were injured during the course of the march.

Jamia Coordination committee had students from AAP, Congress and Left

Asif Iqbal further revealed that the infamous Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) was constituted after the violence that ensued between the ‘protestors’ and the police under the pretext of ‘Gandhi peace march.’

He informed that JCC had students from organisations such as the Communist-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Jamia Students Forum (JSF), Student Islamist Organization (SIO), Muslim Student Federation (MSF), Aam Aadmi party’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Campus Front of India (CFI), and Congress student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)

Asif Iqbal reveals abouts funds procured by JCC

The Jamia student stated that the Jamia Coordination Committee received funding from radical Islamist organisation such as Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI).

In December last year, an Intelligence report shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated, “Some political parties (names withheld considering the gravity of the case) ignited the violent acts at various places, letting opportunities to sleeper cells of extremist and militant Islamic fundamentalist organisations, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).”

Asif Iqbal provoked common Muslims to weaponise violence

Asif Iqbal further admitted that he delivered provocative speeches at several places in the country including Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ujjain, Indore, Jaipur, Patna, Sabzibagh, Araria, Samastipur, Ahmedabad. Reportedly, he urged common Muslims to protest against the Indian and not to shy away from engaging in violence, if such a need arose.

Asif added that JNU activist Umar Khalid had suggested the idea of blocking roads and disrupting traffic during the visit of US President Donald Trump to India. The plan of action was then executed by the likes of Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar which later culminated into violent riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Congress pays tribute to Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, ‘first Indian woman to hold a cabinet post in pre-Independent India’, netizens point out brazen nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users pointed out that Congress party has truly been the flagbearers of nepotism in Indian political landscape
Read more
News Reports

Akshay Kumar donates to Assam flood relief, gets abused and attacked for ‘being Canadian’

OpIndia Staff -
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank Akshay Kumar for his generous donation in time of need.
Read more

Casteism and Government Schools: Behind the veils of the Dravidian Delusion

Political History of India Suren -
Whenever the Dravidian movement, especially the DMK is challenged on account of corruption or their support for divisive Breaking India Forces or their Hinduphobia, an immediate shield they use is that of their position as defenders of lower castes against caste-based occupation and discrimination in education.

“Even a prostitute in India charges more for selling herself than Ranjan Gogoi did”: Munawwar Rana spews venom over Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana refused to apologize for his statements, saying that he had not said anything wrong. He said that if he apologises he would feel that he too has sold himself.

Liberals want to save only Prashant Bhushan, not everyone’s free speech rights

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals are upset that lawyer Prashant Bhushan has been found guilty of contempt of court and they are crying about their privileged friend, not free speech rights for all.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests ‘journalist’ Prashant Kanojia: This is the post through which he spread fake news

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kanojia was arrested last year too for spreading fake news through his social media handles.

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan draws ire for meeting Turkish First Lady amid reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Ergogan.
Read more
News Reports

Xinjiang: China razes Uyghur mosque, builds public toilet on the site

OpIndia Staff -
China builds public toilet on the site of a razed mosque in Xinjiang province.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor Abdur Rehman for ISIS links: Had visited Syria, was working to further terrorist activities in India

OpIndia Staff -
NIA had registered the case after Delhi Police arrested a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi earlier in March.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“Wanted to turn India into an Islamic republic”, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha reveals how he engineered anti-CAA riots in Jamia

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Iqbal stated that the JCC received funding from radical Islamist organisation such as PFI and Jamia Alumni Association
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta’s website The Print spreads misinformation about Modi govt’s proposal to review marriage age for women, Health Ministry corrects them

OpIndia Staff -
ThePrint has many times maliciously resorted to publishing fake, embellished or distorted articles to malign Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Mewat: Bajrang Dal activists rescue Raju, a minor boy from WB who was held hostage and tortured for the last five years by one...

Jhankar Mohta -
When Raju was able to tell a shopkeeper that he has been forcefully held by Muslim family in Mewat, Bajrang Dal rescued him
Read more
News Reports

Abusive troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi spreads misinformation by sharing cropped image to further Congress agenda

OpIndia Staff -
Not only Swati Chaturvedi but mostly all leftists use carefully cropped or edited images, video to suit their agenda
Read more
News Reports

“Life should move on”, Supreme Court dismisses petitions to defer JEE and NEET examinations

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court said that any further delay in JEE, NEET exams would result in the waste of "precious year" for students
Read more
News Reports

WSJ runs paid promotion of article linking Facebook and BJP based on unknown sources: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Wall Street Journal spends money to promote promote controversial article alleging link between Facebook and BJP on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Even as Sena hounds citizens for party’s criticism, Netizens mock Sanjay Raut for ridiculous comments against medical professionals

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena spokesperson had asserted that compounders know more than the doctors, drawing the ire of the Indian Medical Association.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Bengaluru doctor Abdur Rehman for ISIS links: Had visited Syria, was working to further terrorist activities in India

OpIndia Staff -
NIA had registered the case after Delhi Police arrested a Kashmiri couple from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi earlier in March.
Read more
Politics

Congress pays tribute to Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, ‘first Indian woman to hold a cabinet post in pre-Independent India’, netizens point out brazen nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users pointed out that Congress party has truly been the flagbearers of nepotism in Indian political landscape
Read more
News Reports

Kangana hits out at Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘half-educated starlet’ comment, asks him whether he can utter same words for a star-kid

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has been one of the most vocal artists to speak against the allegedly prevalent nepotism and mafia culture in Bollywood.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
433,078FollowersFollow
305,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com