Friday, August 14, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Scrapping of Article 370, Babri Masjid verdict and CAA filled anger and hatred in...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Scrapping of Article 370, Babri Masjid verdict and CAA filled anger and hatred in my mind’: Meeran Haider reveals how he planned Delhi riots with PFI funds

Meeran confessed of knowing many members of the PFI (Popular Front of India), who gave money to incite the communal riots in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Meeran Haider
496

Meeran Haider, the PhD student from Jamia Millia Islamia University who was arrested in April in connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi, has made some shocking revelations regarding the anti-Hindu riots that Islamists carried out in the month of February.

According to a report by Zee News, Haider who is also the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal youth wing’s Delhi unit and a member of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) revealed that the anti-Hindu riots were planned after the Jamia violence and that he was tasked to gather a crowd for the protests and demonstrations in Delhi and oversee other arrangements.

Popular Front of India funded the Delhi anti-Hindu riots

He disclosed that the riot was sponsored by Popular Front of India (PFI). Meeran told the police officer that he himself had received Rs 5 lakhs to engineer the riots. The Muslim dominated areas of Delhi, Zafarabad and Seelampur were chosen and Meeran and others were given the task to collect knives, petrol and stones etc.

Meeran Haider said he had prepared a register before the riots to maintain the record of all fund being collected for the purpose. He said that the money received as ‘Zakat’ was used by them to purchase gadgets, weapons and other things which they required to carry out the task.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the sequence of events that inspired him to carry out the riots, Haider told the police that Centre’s scrapping of the Article 370, Babri Masjid verdict by SC followed by the implementation of CAA by the government had filled his mind with anger and hatred which pushed him to unite the Muslims against the government. 

Meeran Haider confesses that he was in Aam Aadmi Party before joining RJD

The accused told the police that he himself went to all the states to mobilise support and incite people against CAA-NRC and mentally prepare them for the riots. He, in fact, personally supervised the anti-government demonstrations on at least 20 sites in Delhi, revealed Haider, who claimed that he already knew Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi, the two main facilitators of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Khalid had met Saifi during the 2016 Aam Aadmi Party election campaign in Punjab. Meeran Haider told the police that he too was in the Aam Aadmi Party from 2014 to 2017 but after failing to get the ticket for contesting municipal elections, he quit the party in 2017 and joined the RJD.

Speaking on how the horrific attack on Hindus in Delhi was a pre-planned one, Meeran said that after the Jamia violence and the ‘success’ of Shaheen Bagh protest, they thought that the protests should be held in more Muslim areas of Delhi, where there was resentment against the Centre about CAA-NRC.

Meeran Haider reveals the strategy devised to conduct the Delhi anti-Hindu riots

Speaking on the strategy devised to conduct one of the worst communal riots in decades, Meeran said that it was divided into 3 phases – protests, roadblocks and riots.

He divulged that while the members of DU’s Pinjatod group like one Natasha and Devangana were secretly associated with this movement, given the task to give inflammatory speeches, he was given the responsibility to mobilize the crowd at the protest sites at Shaheen Bagh, Khureji, Seelampur, Jaffarabad, Turkman Gate, Kardampuri, Mustafabad, Indralok. Meeran reportedly also ran Whatsapp groups to incite riots in Delhi.

He revealed how he roamed around all these places and collected information, which he, in turn, passed on to the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) so that further strategy could be devised.

Meeran confessed of knowing many members of the PFI (Popular Front of India), who gave money to incite the communal riots in Delhi, like PFI activists Sajid Mujid and Mohammad Sihad of Kerala who sent Rs 20 thousand to him for the riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Suvarna News reporters were attacked by the Muslim mob in Bengaluru, not by police: Channel issues statement, calls out lies by Editors Guild

OpIndia Staff -
Suvarna News 24x7 completely denied that allegation by Editors Guild that their reporters were attacked by Bengaluru city police
Read more
Government and Policy

Prime Minister Modi’s 15th August speeches: Setting the agenda for the year ahead, putting a premium on credibility

G Kishan Reddy -
This year, on August 15th, the Prime Minister Modi will be speaking to all of us from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the seventh consecutive year.
Read more

Prashant Bhushan’s slander against the judiciary is really harmful to democracy, not mere dissent that can be defended by invoking freedom of expression

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The fact that Prashant Bhushan launches attack on court whenever he does not get favourable judgement is not lost on judges

Bengaluru riots, Wikipedia and the impossible staircase of Indian secularism

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Wikipedia's blatant religious bias is glaringly evident in their articles of Bengaluru and Delhi riots.

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, could land him in jail for up to 6 months: Read the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets against the CJI

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Controversy erupts after SP pressurises priests to place photo of Jesus Christ inside the Garbhagriha of Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
Politics

Sambit Patra gets attacked by ‘liberals’ after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies following a television debate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress supporters and 'liberals' attacked BJP leader Sambit Patra after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi suffered major cardiac arrest and passed away soon after he was on a television debate.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
Crime

‘Sarajuddin, Istak and Shehenshah killed Rohit and dumped him in a well’: Family in Bihar’s Chhapra alleges police inaction against accused

OpIndia Staff -
The Chhapra police have filed an FIR against the local BJP leader and several others for demanding action against the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Suvarna News reporters were attacked by the Muslim mob in Bengaluru, not by police: Channel issues statement, calls out lies by Editors Guild

OpIndia Staff -
Suvarna News 24x7 completely denied that allegation by Editors Guild that their reporters were attacked by Bengaluru city police
Read more
News Reports

ED yet to receive Sushant’s phone and call records even after 4 letters to Mumbai Police: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The report says that even after four letters, the Mumbai Police has not handed over Sushant's mobile phone and call details to the ED for investigation.
Read more
Media

Deccan Herald virtually helps Jihadis find a reason to kill Naveen when they can, paints him ‘serial offender’

Nupur J Sharma -
Deccan Herald justified violence against Naveen, nephew of a Congress MLA, for am alleged Facebook post against prophet Mohammed.
Read more
Politics

Twelve days after testing positive, Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed his negative Coronavirus test results in a statement on social media.
Read more
Government and Policy

Prime Minister Modi’s 15th August speeches: Setting the agenda for the year ahead, putting a premium on credibility

G Kishan Reddy -
This year, on August 15th, the Prime Minister Modi will be speaking to all of us from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the seventh consecutive year.
Read more
News Reports

‘Scrapping of Article 370, Babri Masjid verdict and CAA filled anger and hatred in my mind’: Meeran Haider reveals how he planned Delhi riots...

OpIndia Staff -
Meeran Haider makes many shocking revelations about the planning, funding and execution of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Intoxicated man Milind mistakenly drapes Islamic flag on Shankaracharya statue in Sringeri, arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Shringeri police informed that accused confessed to the crime and added that he had done it under the influence of alcohol.
Read more
News Reports

Read the scathing observations made by the Supreme Court while holding advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court notes that tweets of Prashant Bhushan attempt to shake the public confidence on the judiciary
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
429,933FollowersFollow
300,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com