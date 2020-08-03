Monday, August 3, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi violence started with Ladeeda’s call to Jihad on 11th December, now, she has another message ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

As such, since it was her call for Jihad that was the first after which, violence erupted across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country, it is certainly suspect when she starts spewing radical Islamist venom days ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

OpIndia Staff

Islamist Ladeeda Farzana who had called for jihad on FB shares a picture of Babri structure ahead of bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Temple
Ladeeda Farzana(Source: Indian Express)
426

Days before the much-awaited bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, radical Islamist Ladeeda Farzana, who had made a clarion call for jihad in December 2019, touching off a gruesome wave of violent riots in the national capital, has uploaded a picture of the erstwhile controversial structure at the place which symbolised Muslim tyranny and which was razed to the ground by the karsevaks on December 6, 1992.

Sharing the picture of the now-demolished to dust Babri structure which was illegally built upon the ruins of a Hindu temple, Ladeeda wrote, “Insha Allah, Never forget, never forgive. Izzath.”

Facebook post uploaded by Ladeeda Farzana

Ladeeda’s post, which can be considered reasonably provocative, for its subtle message of continuing to harbour resentment, came days before the historic Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir scheduled to take place on August 5 and months after the Supreme Court of the country announced its verdict in the protracted legal dispute over the rightful possession of the site. The apex court in November 2019 passed a judgment in favour of the Hindus, allowing them to construct a Bhavya Ram Mandir at the aforesaid site.

However, Ladeeda’s disapproving remarks ahead of the Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya reveals her contempt for the apex court’s order and also for Hindus against whom she had called for Jihad earlier. Since the dispute was fought in the court of law and the construction of a Ram Temple at the site is as per the judgement passed by the top court, Ladeeda’s refusal to accept the top court’s decision reveals her brazen disregard for the rule of law. Not just this, her past Facebook posts betray her allegiance to the radical Islamic extremism and her contempt for Hindus.

Ladeeda Farzana openly gave a call for jihad on social media

Farzana, who had become the face of the Jamia Millia Islamia University protests last year, had in the past openly given a call for jihad in one of her Facebook posts. She said that people should learn about Islamic jihad and made references to Badr, Uhd and Karbala is significant as these are battles where the early Muslims had scored decisive victories against the ‘Kaafirs’.

The Battle of Badr was fought by Prophet Muhammad himself and is considered to be won by Allah’s divine intervention by Muslims. The Battle of Uhud was the second military encounter between the ‘Kaafir’ Meccans and the Prophet. The battle of Karbala was fought between the Second Umayyad Caliph Yazid the first and grandson of the Islamic Prophet. This battle ultimately sealed the Shia-Sunni divide.

Source: Facebook

She ended the post with “La ilaha illa Allah, Muhammad Rasoolullah”, which translates to ‘There is no God worthy of worship except Allah and Muhammad is his Messenger’.

It was after this call for Jihad that violence had erupted in several parts of India, especially Delhi and Uttar Pradesh where Muslim mobs went on a rampage rioting, burning property and targeting Hindus because they perceived that the CAA was against the Muslim community.

In addition to this, Farzana had also glorified the genocidal maniacs who perpetrated the Moplah massacre of Hindus.

Ladeeda, a proponent of Khilafat 2.0 movement

An ugly spate of violence gripped large parts of Delhi in December 2019 when members of a specific community used the pretext of peaceful opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act to incite violence and unleash chaos in different parts of the country.

The violence that erupted in several pockets of the country in the aftermath of the passage of the CAA saw a nexus of Islamic fundamentalist organizations, foreign-funded NGOs and NGOs linked extensively to Maoists and ‘Urban Naxals’ combating hard to nullify the new Act. The association of dubious groups and Islamic fundamentalist organisations revealed that it was the renewed version of Khilafat movement–Khilafat 2.0, the movement which led to the creation of Pakistan.

Notwithstanding her deeply radical social media posts, Farzana was glorified and lionised by the secular media, most notably by controversial journalist Barkha Dutt, who hailed her as ‘shero’ for leading the Jamia Millia Islamia’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

With Farzana being the face of the deadly demonstrations that took place at Jamia Millia Islamia, and with her problematic FB posts in the past revealing her dangerous levels of radicalisation, she is seen as one of the proponents of the Khilafat 2.0 movement, a movement that aims to divide the country based on religion.

As such, since it was her call for Jihad that was the first after which, violence erupted across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country, it is certainly suspect when she starts spewing radical Islamist venom days ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

