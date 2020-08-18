In another sordid tale of atrocities on Hindus in Haryana’s Mewat, one Hassan Khan’s family residing in Mewat’s Goyla village falling under the jurisdiction of Taoru or the Tawadu police station had allegedly kept a minor Hindu boy named Raju in captivity and use to torture him for the last five years. Bajrang Dal activists led by conveyor Monu Manesar, who came to know about this, rescued Raju from the clutches of Hassan Khan and sent the minor back to his family.

Bagrang Dal conveyor Manu Manesar’s Faceboook post

According to reports, Hassan Khan’s family, who lured the minor boy with a job, kept Raju in extremely pathetic conditions. He was not provided with basic meals and clothes. The family members used to beat him and get him to work. He was periodically forced to embrace Islam.

Raju reached Goyla village in the hope of getting a job

Raju, who is now 18-19 years old, after being rescued narrated his ordeal. He said that it all started in 2015 when he reached Mewat with a few of his friends in search of work. He said that a tout had got them to Mewat, saying that he would get them to work in Mewat. In the name of a job, Hassan Khan’s family held Raju hostage and started torturing him.

According to the information received, Raju had his Aadhaar card as an identity, but the Hassan Khan’s family members tore his Aadhar card also.

*4 साल से मेवात में बंधक बनाए हुवे लड़के को लेकर आए बजरंग दल मानेसर के कार्यकर्ता सोसल मीडिया से वीडियो कॉल कर के मिलवाया पापा ममी ओर भाई बहन बहोत खुश हुवे 4 साल से बिछड़े हुवे लड़के से मिलकर*

One day when Raju went to a shop to buy grocery, he narrated his ordeal there. This information was passed on to a Bajrang Dal conveyor, who then, along with other activists, rescued the minor boy.

Manu Manesar informed that when they went to Hassan Khan’s house to rescue the boy, the family launched an attack on them. The Muslim family tried their best to prevent the Bajrang Dal activists from taking Raju Away, but failed. They managed to rescue Raju.

The Hindu organisation then contacted Raju’s family and sent his back to them. Raju’s family members, who had by now assumed that their child was dead, were elated to see their son return to them.

Mewat termed “mini Pakistan” for the atrocities on Hindus

We had earlier reported the harrowing condition’s under which Hindus, especially Dalits are living in Haryana’s Mewat. Haryana’s Mewat region has been termed as “Mini Pakistan” by a retired justice Pawan Kumar’s investigation team because of the atrocities meted out against Hindus, especially Dalits, by the majority Muslim community.